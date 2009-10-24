Legend has it that Timur the Lame, that famed conqueror and invader from Uzbekistan introduced the subcontinent to that quintessential dish, the biriyani. The soldiers in his horde would dig big pits, drop in hot coals, cover them with a layer of mud, and then assemble layers of rice and hunted game and finally seal the pit with more mud. The heat from the coals would slowly seep through the layer of mud and cook the rice and meat and by the time the upper layer of mud was removed, Dum Biriyani would be ready.

But then legends have this occasional bad habit of originating from the dubious world of ‘thin air’. So we must take that claim with a pinch of salt (and other spices if you will). But what we do know is that the Awadhi emperors of the 1800s were consuming large amounts of Biriyani (which might explain their ample girths) and taking extended siestas in the afternoon (which might explain their capitulation to the Brits).

The name itself comes from the Persian expression for “fried before cooking”, Birian, but what is surprising is that in modern day India, it is in the Southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu where biriyani is quite possibly the most popular dish.

Apart from swanky biriyani served in copper pots in upscale restaurants, the true popularity and mass appeal of the dish is evident in the millions of streetside vendors that serve this ubiquitous dish of rice and meat. I once asked a vendor why the biriyani is so popular, and he gave me this rather informed answer.

He told me that if I was a workman doing hard labour out in the streets (as does practically half of the Indian population), I want the most protein, fat and carb rich meal served fast, with little fuss and from a cook’s perspective, I want to spend as little time making as much of this dish as possible. A regular ‘full-meals’ in Tamil Nadu is a time consuming and complicated affair, what with rice, lentils, curried meat, vegetable side dishes and not to forget, curd. But biriyani + raita is a consolidated, single platform solution that is scalable, high performance and yeah, tasty.

While hardcore biriyani enthusiasts will tend to swear by the variant that is made in their town, it is the Hyderabad version that is the overall champion in the southern states. But Chennai also has a rich tradition in biriyani, bought down south by the Arcot Nawabs. But what is particularly interesting is the explosion of Thalappakattu biriyani joints over the last five years.

Originating in Dindigul, Thalappas has, (if I were to use F1 terminology) captured pole position in the biriyani race in town. What differentiates it from regular biriyanis is the seeraga samba rice that is used (instead of the usual low quality basmati used in regular biriyanis). It is in fact so popular that there are two parties fighting in court over the ownership of the Thalappakattu trademark. Perhaps they should just meet up at a Thalappas joint and settle the matter over some biriyani.

