Dear Dr K,

If we evolved from monkeys and apes, how come monkeys and apes are still around?

— Darles Charwin

Dear Darles,

I am quite certain that any monkeys and apes reading this are deeply offended by your question. Also, your question can be answered with another question: If monkeys and apes evolved from other mammals before them, and those mammals evolved from other animals, how come all those creatures are still around? Obviously this means that the theory of evolution is false, and cannot be answered by ridiculous claims like “evolution is not a linear process” or some other random nonsense that evolutionists generally say.

This is not to say I do not believe in evolution. I simply do not believe the much-touted theory of evolution that scientists talk about. According to their theory, humans evolved from apes. As we have seen, this is a claim that cannot explain why other primates are still around. A more realistic explanation would be that monkeys and apes evolved from humans. This thought first struck me when I wondered why, if we had indeed evolved from them, monkeys like bananas more than we do.

I then realised that what makes far more sense than the commonly accepted theory of evolution, is that monkeys and apes evolved from humans, and what we consider to be older lifeforms evolved from other, more “recent” ones. You might immediately say that such a theory makes no sense at all, as there is evidence to prove that humans came much after apes and most other creatures. However, all this evidence only holds valid if we take one thing for granted: that time is moving forwards.

In order to understand how my theory makes sense, all you have to do is consider the possibility that we are experiencing time backwards. If everything happens in reverse, we know with evidence from the “past”, that humans don’t exist prior to 2,50,000 to 4,00,000 years ago. However, monkeys and apes were very much around more than 4,00,000 years ago. Therefore, if you were to ask this question 4,00,000 years ago, and consider time to be moving in the opposite direction to that in which we experience it, you could ask, “Dear Dr K, If monkeys and apes evolved from humans, how come humans are still around?” to which I could easily answer: “But humans aren’t around anymore! They’ve all evolved into monkeys (or lesser hominids)!” Of course, such a situation is purely imaginary because 4,00,000 years ago we won’t exist, and neither will any humans who can ask and answer such a question.

A simple argument one might offer against my theory is that if time is actually going in reverse, how come we don’t remember anything from the future. The answer to this is that what we call memory is actually a psychic vision of what is yet to happen. But we think it has already happened, and thus don’t attempt to change it. Even if you knew that the past was yet to happen, however, you would not be able to change it, as the way you perceive time does not permit you to perform any actions backwards. In actual time, we die first, are born later, and evolve into apes over the course of millions of years.

This might seem like an awfully far-fetched and unlikely theory to some, but I believe it is still more plausible than that absolutely insane theory of evolution that so many people believe nowadays.

Kaushik is a student of humanities at an engineering college. He blogs at

www.nonsenseofkaushik.blogspot.com.

Feedback to this article can be sent to

olfacto.boy@gmail.com