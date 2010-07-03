Of all the tired, inadequate, annoying responses to any critique of religion, the worst has to be “I bet you wouldn’t say that about Islam”. Author Chetan Bhagat threw this one out on twitter a few weeks ago in response to a newspaper editorial that dared to be flippant about Hinduism (and about patriotism, which upset even more readers). Bhagat chose to couch it in veiled terms, only referring to “a certain religion” which the author of the column would presumably have treated with greater respect. But he’s not the only one resorting to this argument (for want of a better term).

It has become something of a commonplace in the sort of conversations I find myself being drawn into against my will. Appa­rently we live in a country where Hindus are a terribly oppressed minority. Hinduism, of course, has a long history of tolerance.

It is not seen as an evangelical religion, therefore there is no need for its followers to go out and convert people. Unfortunately, continues this narrative, our (the speaker’s) tolerant nature means that other communities are constantly taking advantage of us! Just because we don’t violently retaliate (okay, sometimes we do, but what do you expect?) they think they can walk all over us! And so on. Further, the whole of the (primarily Hindu in origin) media is collaborating in this oppression by treating “certain religions” (thank you, Mr Bhagat) with kid gloves, while the majority of Indian citizens cannot be assured of such consideration.

Whether or not one believes this story is a matter of opinion. Personally, I think it’s rubbish. Other people’s experiences (and their interpretation of said experiences) may vary, and they’re free to believe what they will. What does bother me, however, is this idea that I have some sort of obligation to be an equal opportunity offender. That if I find some aspect of Hinduism (or of Hindus) ridiculous or wrong I am required to also criticise an adequate quota Muslims and Christians in order to give my argument validity.

One reason for thinking that this is a stupid argument is that it is the logical equivalent of telling your parents that your brother also failed his exam. It may deflect attention temporarily (onto said brother) but sooner or later you’re going to have to address the original criticism.

My other reason is a more personal one. While I resent the implication that I’m afraid to criticise some religions more than others, the fact remains that I am considered to belong to this religion, in a country where my co-religionists are dominant. It’s hardly surprising that people should talk about what affects them, and I am far more likely, due to what I see around me, to find things to criticise in this religion rather than in others. And until I find some way of ridding myself of this religious label and all that goes with it, I have a stake in Hinduism and a reason to voice my complaints. Let people of other religions criticise and reform their own; I’ll chip in where I must, but I don’t think I need to make a project of it.

— The writer is a student of English literature. She blogs at

http://bluelullaby.blogspot.com. bluelullaby@gmail.com