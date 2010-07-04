Nothing is more distasteful than the taste and feel of an alien toothbrush in your mouth. In the wee morning after-sleep haze, I was aghast to find that the brush in my mouth was not mine. Frayed and soft, the much-used foreign toothbrush set my teeth on edge. My tongue winced in displeasure. My body shuddered in acute bibhatsa. Kwaak-thoo-kwaak. Curse this new line of toothbrushes which are all uniformly white except for the coloured bands around their throats. Mine has purple bands.

On closer look, I found that I had picked my son’s violet-striped toothbrush. Then there was one more in mauve. At 5 am with sleep still hanging over ones eyes, who cares for these subtle shade differences? In one of my earlier articles, remember I had written about my experience of swapping Odomos for toothpaste? Ha! That experience was a free vacation compared to this. If that mer­ely set my mouth on fire, this set my entire being on flames, the veritable Kalingans (mythical venomous serpent quelled by Krishna) my children are. With their noxious early morning breath, they can phooo anyone to death. One sniff of the fumes from their unbrushed mouths is sufficient to stir up even your poorva janma memories. Kwak-thoo-Kwak again. For someone who does not even drink water from the same bottle as my own children (lest they have conscientiously replaced the consumed water with equal amounts of spit), this was a cosmic lesson in unconditional (read unhygienic) love.

But this episode brought an interesting thought to my mind. If something as hard and resistant as teeth can distinguish and be sensitive to an alien (bristle) touch, maybe Sage Gautama was indeed justified in cursing Ahalya to turn to stone. According to mythology, while he was away at a river doing his ablutions, Indra who was besotted with Mrs Gautama’s beauty, approached her in the guise of Gautama and seduced her. The sage was enraged because despite initial succumbing to Indra’s deception Ahalya should have realised that she was in the arms of a stran­ger, for no two men make love the same way. Ahalya (provided Gautama had not been starving her) willingly co-opted into Indra’s scheme of things. So if Ahalya was cursed to turn to stone, Indra’s body was cursed to be riddled with vulvas as punishment for his illicit carnal desire. Later Indra worshipped Lord Shiva who compassionately converted the vulvas into an equally appealing but less appalling organ — such as the eyes. Me thinks Indra must have also prayed fervently for the vulva-matter to be censored from oral folk tales and legends for I came to know that Indra had these “Vagina monologues” shows playing all over his body only after I read Rob­erto Calasso’s exquisite book Ka.

Coming back to toothy matters, since my primary teeth didn’t fall even after I turned ten, each and every single sturdy primary tooth of mine (totalling twenty) was pulled out (@ Rs 5/tooth) to make space for the permanent teeth erupting right behind the primary rows. Just when I got back from a particularly painful dentist session, an ancient aunt declared that my condition was caused by my nenjazhuththam (extreme stubbornness) and the painful extractions which I so richly deserved were akin to denuding a sly serpent of its fangs. What the aunt didn’t know was that I had long transferred my biting power to my tongue (and cheek). But indeed I have this streak of stubbornness (or steadfastedness of heart) which makes me continue investing in even those areas/people that have long lost their relevance/possibilities. Maybe I should have learnt from those extractions that if I do not let go of things out of my own volition, they will be pulled away from me anyway?