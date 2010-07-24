The ongoing series of Maruti Suzuki ads really makes you sit up. The pitch is as simple as it is effective. This column recently commented on the Indian consumer’s obsession with value for money. Analysing a recent Volkswagen Passat ad, it was observed, “Regardless of the price point, we Indians are hugely price conscious consumers. At times our anxieties about securing good ‘value for money’ is almost inexplicably insistent.” The Passat is a luxury model by Indian standards, yet the ad pitches primarily on the model’s great mileage. The Maruti Suzuki ads take the theme to another level, using humour, and the almost embarrassing Indian predilection for directness when it comes to seeking good value out of a deal.

In one of the ads, a bunch of tourists is being shown NASA’s latest spacecraft ‘Juno’, slated for a mission to Jupiter. The bored audience looks on as the attendant scientist (of Indian origin, speaking with a pronounced American accent) pontificates on the complexities of the spaceship, its advanced fuel system, its path-breaking camera (the ‘ultra wavelength microwave radiometer’), and so on. A camera flash lights up the scene briefly; the scientist, without changing the flow of his monotonic speech, demands, “No cameras please.” As he rounds up his spiel, he asks with arched eyebrows, “Any questions?” A man, with a husky trader’s voice and arms akimbo, pipes up, “How much does it give?”, which is the colloquial Indian way of enquiring about a car’s mileage. The scientist can manage no more than a startled ‘what the f***?’ expression. The voiceover takes charge at this point, announcing, “For a country obsessed with mileage, Maruti Suzuki makes India’s most fuel efficient cars.” The contrast between the hi-tech mumbo jumbo and the unembarrassed query is startling. Okay, you can tell us all you want about your gizmo, but don’t forget to tell us what matters most, the man demands. The Indian is impressed by modernity and change and all the paraphernalia of progress, but is nevertheless rooted to brass-tacks. Maruti Suzuki emphasises its own Indian-ness by recognising and celebrating this fact.

The other ad presents a tycoon type with his trophy girlfriend in tow, being given the run through of a luxury yacht by a well-heeled salesperson in an expensive suit. The salesman reels off all the virtues of the craft, its three kitchens, its mini golf course, its 3D theatre and its fabulous speed. The bright Hawaiian print on the tycoon’s shirt, his Vijay Mallya like chin bush, his lumbering swagger along the sleek pier where the boat is moored, and the accompanying eye candy serve to keep the viewer on her toes. What is this ad leading up to? It is at this point that the slick yacht salesman in the fancy suit is thrown a line he can’t quite grasp, “How much does it give?”

Of course, both scenarios are as outrageous as they are implausible. But hold on, are they implausible really? I have known people to discuss mileage while comparing a Beemer with a Merc! Apparently, we are like that only. Maruti Suzuki has always made fuel efficient cars, beginning with the humble 800. In a country where people would recycle toothbrushes if they could (the Japanese refashion toothbrushes to produce something useful, I am told), Maruti Suzuki grabs eyeballs the only way you can’t fail — tell customers what’s ‘really’ in it for them.