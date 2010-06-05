Let's begin with a little bit of math. Suppose you own a diesel car that yields 16 km to the litre. You travel 50 odd km per day, which means you consume three litres of diesel a day, or a total spend of Rs 120 (Chennai prices; ie Rs 37.78 per litre). What if your car's mileage was 18 km per litre? You'd be saving Rs 13 per day, or about Rs 400 per month. That is small change for most middleclass urban professionals in India today. For someone buying a Rs20lakhplus car, it must mean almost nothing, right? Wrong!

Peruse the latest Volkswagen Passat print ad and you'll realise exactly what I mean here. Regardless of the price point, we Indians are hugely price conscious consumers. At times our anxiousness about securing good 'value for money' is almost inexplicably insistent. It is the sole determining factor in making purchase decisions. Price determines the Indian consumer space. Why it is so is a subject worth exploring.

Volkswagen is the world's biggest car manufacturer today, with brands ranging from Skoda to Audi under its belt. In Germany (where Porche, BMW and Mercedes are the big brands) it may not be top draw, but in India it is a status brand. The Passat is its top offering. It comes as a bit of a surprise therefore to see an ad where the primary virtue advertised by the brand is fuel economy (for diesel that is, which in any case is a hugely subsidised fuel). The ad urges customers to take a hard look at their fuel station, because it might be a while before they see it again. It then goes on to extol the figures promised by the Passat's new 2.0 litre diesel power train. Only after the virtues of fuel economy have been sufficiently emphasised does the ad speak about the other standout features of the car.

I have been surprised to see people asking Mercedes owners what mileage their car gave, and have been even more surprised by the seriousness with which such questions have been addressed, with proud owners extolling the operational economy of their vanity acquisition. We Indians are terribly price sensitive. This fact determines not only Volkswagen ads designed for us, but also public policy.

Consumers here have a huge sense of enlightenment. Market economies typically believe the 'customer is king'. Ours however has been a command economy for long, with socialist style distributive economics that traditionally laid little stress on customer satisfaction. Yet, within 20 years of the economy opening up thanks to liberalisation, we perhaps are the canniest customers of them all. Two sets of reasons, extrapolated from entirely different perspectives, might account for this.

The sort of subsidies the middle class enjoys creates an artificial notion of value. If you pay Rs 300 for water per month (mind it! the next set of wars they say will be fought over water, and we pay just Rs 300 a month for that which gives life?), you are unlikely to pay more than Rs 10 for an aerated drink. In any case Coke India uses Indian water, which is dirtcheap (forgive the pun). The other reason is obvious: despite claims to the contrary, we are very canny about material things. We put a price and value on everything, even wedding presents. So there!