Throughout history, there’s a carnivorous gleam whenever a politician and a writer come face to face. So one has to earnestly disbelieve the camaraderie that Fidel Castro is said to have with Garcia Gabriel Marquez and doubt if Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Kapil Sibal says that signing of an official document and writing of a poem are done with the same hand, left or right.

Is the medium of art and literature apolitical that it cohabitates with anybody anywhere? Is Havana a Macondo? Will Fidels tolerate Marquezes in their republics? Why don’t Vajpayee and Sibal see the suffering of Manipur’s young Irom Sharmila Chanu, who has been on a fast-unto-death for more than a decade demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958?

The time we live in, which theorists call postmodern, has at last disposed of all that may appear hypothetical in questions. Hence, the new politico-literary allies contextualise certain shifts in paradigms that have taken place in the opposition of politics and writing as two major spheres of intellectual and societal influences. The Advaita philosophy of the individual and the writer being one has become irrelevant. The divorce of word and deed is complete. If Osip Mandelstam were writing poetry today, he wouldn’t have to go Siberia, and Boris Pasternak, if asked about him, wouldn’t have to stammer to Joseph Stalin: “Yes, he (Mandelshtam) can write, I think he writes wrong, but he can write and he is a great writer.”

Perhaps, two anecdotes, one from history and the other from the classical repertoire of writing itself may help unravel the ambiguity of the present and differentiate it from the past concerning the politics of writing.

The first is a question Henry David Thoreau asked Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Why are you there?” Thoreau, scholars say, asked this question to Emerson from behind bars. He was in jail for not paying tax money as part of his civil disobedience against racial discrimination of the American Government. “The Just place of a just man in an unjust country is prison”, he believed. And, he was living in keeping with his belief.

Emerson, on the other hand, had paid all taxes and hence was a free man. But, a fellow poet and friend, he couldn’t help visiting Thoreau in the prison and ask: “Thoreau, Why are you there?

Thoreau played handball with that question, passing it back onto Emerson himself. “Emerson, why are you there?” The question as such has no meaning. But when asked from either side of a prison wall, it acquires meanings based on the side of the speaker and that of the listener. And, as in great questions, the question itself becomes the answer. The answer that defines the ethical position behind one’s being “there”. It’s this ethical positing that always reflects itself as aesthetics.

There’s no aesthetics without ethics. Always, it’s the ethical content of a work of art that decides its beauty. A sculpture can be carved out in wood, stone, wax, metal, synthetic fibre, or glass. It can be made more perfect if it is chiseled out of human bones; but, once the viewer identifies what it is made of, it will begin to horrify him or her.

So, “what it is made of?” is not an extension of “why are you there?” Rather, it is the same question. Aesthetics is just one of the functions of ethics. It functions with time and space as its two limits.

The second anecdote is from the Ramayana. When Sita was sent out of the country with nobody to rescue her, it was Valmiki who gave her shelter in his ashram. If he hadn’t given refuge to the outcast heroine, he would not have written the epic. The king Rama had no misgivings about his better half. He was submitting to the social ethics of a king. The ethics of the poet Valmiki was different. By giving the forsaken queen asylum in his ashram, and in his epics too, he was challenging the power of the king. The writer in him was performing the role of the opposition. It is this role that the writers of our time often forget. Or how can they be insensitive to Irom Sharmila’s silent misery?