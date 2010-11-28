I chanced upon an old autograph book of mine from college and, god, I couldn’t believe the density and volume of emotions that thickened the notebook. Every page, every farewell message was laced with such startling and naive intensity that I wondered if such stark emotions were even possible. Especially strange, since I didn’t seem to be able to put a face to most names in the book. “My tears shall fall today and everyday to cleanse your way and may you always smile as you do today”, signed Miriam. I can’t remember this girl or her tears. “Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet and so are you”, signed KPP. Now who the hell was this? “I dream of that day when we will all be together like today and forever. May roses bloom in your garden and scent your way always… I miss you”. Of the 25 crammed pages, 20 contained “I miss you” notes and some even had tear marks.

Frankly I felt overwhelmed by the time I put the notebook down. Who knows what notes I had left in their autograph books? What kisses, what tears, what pieces of my heart had I pasted onto their blank expectant pages? And how could I not remember most of these people who had left such intense feelings between the covers? “I miss you, miss you, miss you” was the most common message in the book.

I wonder what is this feeling called “missing”? Indeed it is time I reconciled or rather decoded this feeling that we understand as “missing” as I always seem to be missing someone or something — family, friend, book, tree, Mylapore etc. Indeed, as they say, the world can feel so depopulated when just one person is missing.

I want to deconstruct this emotion called missing — mainly to erase traces of regret, discontentment and nostalgia, which this ‘missing’ breeds in the name of love, affection and friendship. I miss my father and grandfather (they are dead, what now?) I miss being in college (too bad). I miss my thick long hair (heh, who are you kidding?), my husband is constantly travelling and I miss him (now I know I must be really joking). I stave off this feeling of “missing” by giving candid repartees to myself mainly because I feel we erode the vitality of the present moment, the here and now by missing something from the past or missing that someone who we think is the missing link in completing the present moment for us. The feeling is a valid one, but oftentimes corrosive. When I miss someone I can take the emotion to debilitating depths where I can paralyse my heart into numbness. It takes me days to recover from the feeling of incompleteness, which the absent person or place invest me with. I literally mourn. To put it very succinctly —- I can screw myself real bad when I miss someone.

I always look to the paradigm of Radha and Krsna and Meera and Krsna. Radha became insane in her love for Krsna when he left her. Did she become insane and was she unable to endure his absence, or did she feel his presence so completely that she became lost to this world? Did Meera compose her songs because she felt Krsna’s presence or did she sing in anguish over her separation from him? When we miss someone, are we feeling their presence (because you are remembering them) or are we feeling their absence?

As an answer to this conundrum, I found a poem Separation by American poet W S Merwin, wherein he captures a feeling of “positive” absence or a presence-in-absence kind of feeling. He writes:

“Your absence has gone through me

Like thread through a needle.

Everything I do is stitched with its color.”