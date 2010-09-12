''l et go” and “Let be” was last week’s theme of my life. Too many things happened simultaneously with my son falling sick and the pediatrician asking us to take some tests dangerously spelt with —oux, —wchn 3.5, —arosisyz and such, followed by feedback from my daughter’s school that she and I should no longer operate like unicellular prokaryotes, but detach sufficiently to distinguish ourselves as two individuals, one grown and other growing. “The doctor cut the umbilical cord, didn’t she? Your daughter’s navel has healed, hasn’t it? Then why are you both acting like each other’s limbs and organs?” the school asked. I didn’t realise our mutual love was oozing and drenching everyone present in the environment.

Indeed, even one night’s separation from her was unthinkable for me. In between my husband returned home looking like a wash rag, exhausted after months of non-stop travel. If anything, he just wanted to be left alone to recuperate and rejuvenate.

Pulled on all sides, I had to further postpone that long overdue submission of my book to a publisher. Wracked by worry for my son’s health, stung by my husband’s weariness, helpless over my clinginess to daughter and annoyed about the further delay in book submission, I sought out my walking shoes. I walked blindly. “What at all could one do in times like this?” I walked till my body ached and my mind could think no more. When I turned to head back home, I decided two things. I would have two file holders in my head labelled “let go” and “let be”. Any and all problems in life could find its solution in one of the two dockets.

My husband’s birthday had passed a few days back and I had not gifted him anything. First, I went home and told him, “This time I want to give you something special. I am going to let you be. This is my birthday gift to you.” The same evening, I mentally stepped back three steps from my kids. As is the universe’s wont to let you be once you learn your lessons, my son’s results came out boringly normal. As for my addiction to my daughter, fa-la-la! I went and slept over in a friend’s place and had a jolly good time. The “let be-let go” folders are filling up steadily and as I see, there indeed are some specimen who deserve to be in both dockets.

v v v

I love this song Nil Nil from the Tamil film Paattu Paada Vaa, which broadly says, “I will not let you go until you reply to my love”. Composed and sung by Illay-

araja along with Uma Ramanan, Nil Nil is a simple love song with sweet lyrics

and sweeter music (with mild remix feel that far back!).

From the day I first heard the song about a decade ago, I have listened to it almost

everyday and it has always filled me with hope and energy. So imagine my joy when I spotted Uma Ramanan at a clinic, near my home. She was her usual self, simple and modest but I felt flustered about approaching someone whose voice I knew so intimately. Finally mustering the courage, I popped a hello and confessed my love for the Nil Nil song.

I must say I was rather stumped by her response. “Thanks for coming up to me to share this. Life is so short and many of us miss doing these things,” she said and asked for my card and I, of course, had none. She evinced keen interest on knowing who I was and promised to look up my column.

I hope she does. I so want my column to give her at least half as much pleasure as her song has given me all these years. (Even as I write this I am listening to Nil Nil.)