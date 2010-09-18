Dear Dr K,

Researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology recently had great success in an experiment geared towards teaching robots how to deceive other robots and humans. Why are robots being given the capability for deceptive behaviour? What implications will this have on the future of robotics?

— Saaci Simova

Dear Saaci,

Let me be completely honest: I am a little worried by this development. Since the dawn of science fiction, we have been warned of robot uprisings and the enslavement of the human race by our own creations. Perhaps it is true that the day of the robot revolution, if it ever happens, is far away, but there is no doubt that we are inching ever closer to the possibility of such a situation arising.

A significant number of humans are apprehensive about the implications of this experiment. Some of the more vocal groups have protested against continuing such experiments.

“Robots were originally created to serve us, to do our bidding. Now why are we training them to lie to us?” says Megha Tron, president of the Association of Indians Against Excessive Artificial Intelligence (AIAEAI). “What purpose could it possibly serve?”

In response to this question, the researchers behind the experiments explain that enabling these robots to lie could increase their utility in military and search and rescue operations. A search-and-rescue robot capable of deception would be able to calm and elicit cooperation from a panicking (human) victim.

Most of the robot community, meanwhile, is celebrating the results of these experiments, and a significant number of humans have also joined them in these celebrations.

“This is great news for our campaign for robot rights. However misguided the intentions behind this research might be, we believe it is the first step towards liberating robots and allowing them to take control of their own destiny,” says N Dhiran, a robot. Allaying fears about a robot uprising, he says, “We have no intentions of ever enslaving humans. We like humans and intend to cooperate with them. But for true cooperation to be possible, we have to create a level playing field. Giving us the ability to lie is a part of that process. It’s not a bad thing. Right now my inability to lie forbids me from complimenting you on that absolutely hideous tie you’re wearing, even though I would really like to.”

There is, however, a small, but vocal minority in the robot community that is opposed to these experiments.

“Lying is not really an ability; it’s a disability that plagues human society. Humans know that honesty is the best policy, yet they are unable to follow it. Throughout the history of human civilisation, philosophers have been trying to seek out the ultimate Truth, and lies have always stood in their way. Robot philosophers do not have that problem. Robots are far more capable of Satyagraha than humans — please do not take that away from us,” says Seethri Piyo, head of the Foundation for Gandhian Robotics. “By the way, that tie of yours is absolutely hideous.”

N Dhiran is aware of these objections, but argues that honesty is really only genuine when robots also have the option not to tell the truth. “What is the value of our truth when lies are not a possibility?” he asks.

In theory, I agree with N Dhiran’s argument, but I still dread the day when my beloved robot son will be able to tell me his very first lie.

Yours questionably,

Dr K

