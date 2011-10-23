The lure of arms has been universal since time immemorial. At the same time, they are big business too. Ever since the evolution of the modern state, sustained efforts have gone to regulate and channelise their possession and use. A black market has existed all along and has particularly flourished during the last four decades. Insurgency, militancy, separatism, ethnic right struggles and various other causes have sustained the illegal trade, which has often continued in full knowledge of different nations and their ruling establishments.

This has resulted in escalation of violence, both at the societal as well as systemic levels. The authority of the state has been weakening as different non-state actors and organisations are throwing a serious challenge to it. “The provision of state security—and its absence—are influenced by a range of factors, including the quality of governance, resource distribution and cultural and social norms. In many states, public safety takes a backseat to other concerns, including the protection of national assets, the preservation of political regime, or the private interests of elite and ruling classes,” says the Small Arms Survey of 2011.

Particularly after the Indo-China war, India became preoccupied with military threats from across the border. Increasingly, India’s budget was devoted to acquiring of lethal arm systems and strengthening air and naval power. National armed forces expanded but internal mechanisms like policing got weakened. India’s external environment became increasingly hostile. South Asia emerged as a region of armed conflicts in all its contemporary manifestations from asymmetric warfare as a tool in inter-state wars to intra-state conflicts on religious grounds, ethnic conflicts and separatist movements. India remained no exception as threats from externally aided terrorist attacks, armed conflicts and Maoism became the new forces to reckon with. Data from the India Armed Violence Survey say criminal violence caused more than 14 times as many violent deaths as terrorist activities in 2009 when there were 32,369 homicide victims and 2,231 deaths linked to terrorism. At present, over 40,000 sq km area in 20 states, and 223 of India’s 600 districts are under sway of the Maoists or Left-Wing radical forces. Growth and reach of the Maoist-Naxal outfits can be assessed by the fact that while in 2004, there were just 566 Naxal-related deaths, the number climbed up to 908 in 2009.

Rate of violent crime reported in 2009 differed greatly across the country, ranging from fewer than 10 reported crimes per one lakh people in Nagaland to 111 reported crimes per one lakh in Puducherry. Today, it is estimated that there are 40 million civilian-owned firearms in the country, out of the 650 million civilian guns worldwide.What is startling is that only about 6.5 million of the 40 million firearms—just over 15 per cent—are licensed. According to Switzerland-based organisation Small Arms Survey, there were 12,147 deaths from small arms in 1999. While official figure within 10 years came down to 6,219 in 2008, experts doubt these figures as there is a strong tendency to underreport criminal incidents.

Murders by gunfire totalled 4,101 in 2008, or 12.2 percent of all 33,727 murders that year. Unlicensed firearms account for 86 to 92 per cent of firearm-related murders. Although some murders are committed with licensed, legally owned guns, most crime guns are illegally made, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. Media as well as policy-makers hardly pay attention to small arms-related violence. Consequently, India lacks a comprehensive view on the issue. It is time that a coordinated strategic review was undertaken for evolving a policy response to the problem.

The writer is a Senior Fellow at New Delhi-based thinktank Observer Research Foundation