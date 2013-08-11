The plight of a young and honest IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal has triggered a tidal wave of nationwide anger. Not only has a woman doing her duty been ‘framed’ to save the neck of ‘loyal supporters’—involved allegedly with the notorious sand mafia in Noida but defending the indefensible—her suspension in highly suspicious circumstances and in alarming haste, without giving her an opportunity to explain, has resulted in engendering legitimate grave apprehensions about the irreversible breakdown of law and order in the state.

Most unfortunately, for the Congress and BJP, Uttar Pradesh is essentially an electoral battlefield where the victor can claim the bounty of the largest number of Lok Sabha seats. With the eyes squinted at 2014, their vision is severally impaired.

The issues raised by this case go far beyond the individual. Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav, usually a sober, scholarly voice of sanity in his party’s cacophony, has unfortunately and inexplicably in this exceptional case, thrown the proverbial gauntlet in a manner that can only aggravate the crisis. He has said the Centre is welcome to withdraw all IAS officers if it is unhappy with the SP government’s handling of this case. The state is capable of administering itself with members of the state civil service. Is this the beginning of the end of All-India civil services—heir to the legendary steel frame that has ensured integrity of the nation?

Manmohan Singh’s government survives on the crutches of SP and Mayawati’s support and it is most likely that the UPA will blink or wink first. It always has the option of looking sideways and field tongue-tied or garrulous spokespersons to grin sheepishly or guffaw on TV talk shows. But the problem will not disappear. DoPT and the home ministry, unable or unwilling to protect honest IAS and IPS officers serving in states hounded by corrupt, casteist and communal politicians, deserve unalloyed contempt of the people. The PM and the Congress must be taught a lesson in the polls for gross dereliction of duty.

Not very long ago, Uttar Pradesh was derisively referred to by the slick anglicised citydwellers as ‘Ulta Pradesh’ where everything was topsy-turvy. This was the quintessential ‘cow belt’—the Hindi patti—where millions of poor villagers fettered by caste and feudal mindset continued to cling to their fossilised way of life, cussedly refusing to change and pulled the rest of the country down with them retarding the National Growth Rate and draining scarce resources. Cities once famous for refinement and excellent educational institutions such as Lucknow, Allahabad, Aligarh and Varanasi decayed—uncared for and unlamented—and the exodus from villages to metros in other states reduced them to arid wasteland—boondocks that served as nursery to breed fodder for criminal gangs.

Then suddenly there was a glimmer of hope. A crown prince appeared in true fairytale fashion riding the equivalent of the white steed and in shining armour who promised to save the state from certain ruin. No, we aren’t talking of Rahul Baba who’s never been able to leave even a chalk mark on this blackboard but Akhilesh Yadav as he rode the tidal wave of electoral victory. It was a blissful dawn indeed when for a brief moment everything seemed possible. Not only was the new CM young, he was a ‘foreign-educated’ technocrat, and even though overshadowed by an ageing wrestler-father reluctant to let go and surrounded by assorted ‘uncles’ pulling him in different directions, the promises he made sounded credible. The illusion didn’t last more than a year and by now the state of affairs in the state seems irreparable.

This isn’t meant to be a lament or dirge for UP that has suffered a hundred deaths during the SP raj but a little background or reality check is necessary. Survival of the clan has been the prime consideration for the party and its patriarch in his autumn. But unfortunately for the SP, the tottering UPA is still powerful enough (due to its control of CBI) to keep this unwilling ally on a tight leash. This has constrained Mulayam Singh Yadav to adopt contortionist postures contradictory to attempting impossible reconciliation between his own populist pronouncements and anti-people policies of the UPA-Congress. Despite all his bluff and bluster, he has also had to compromise repeatedly to keep his flock intact. Appeasement of Azam Khan is a never-ending intra-party process that has drained its lifeblood. Not to be left behind, other powerful lieutenants like Shivapal Yadav and Naresh Agrawal have played havoc with democratic institutions and conventions. Ministers in Akhilesh’s cabinet seem to have divided the state into personal fiefdoms—territories where they brook no interference. The scenario is deeply distressing with uncouth brutish warlords ruling the roost and systematically subverting the rule of law.

Darkness seems to have descended on the unfortunate state much before the son could shine at noon.

(Pushpesh Pant is a former professor of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. pushpeshpant@yahoo.com)