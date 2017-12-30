Aries

March 21–April 20

Next year will begin on a good note for Aries as from January 16 onwards, post the onset of the Mars effect till the Jupiter aspect up to October 10 will bring a lot of happiness in family as well as religious ceremonies will be there. Professional life will see a boost. During the Sun transit, post April 14, there are fair chances of promotion for those in government sector. In mid year, health may deteriorate.

Taurus

April 21-May 21

In 2018, as Taurus will be undergoing Astum Sani, it will result in less income, impediments in work place as well as health issues. From January 13 till February 5, there are going to be a lot of difficult situations on the work front as during this time Venus and Ketu will conjunct. However, things will get smooth after April 19. From June 8 to July 4, Taurus needs to be careful as this is a period of tension among family.

Gemini

May 22-June 21

From year start till January 13, Gemini may see a period of wandering with no specific results along with arguments with family and friends. Till October 10, Jupiter’s malefic effect on Gemini will give health issues and delays. From March 3 till May 8, Mars’ malefic aspect may create health issues and lead to wastage of money. September onwards Mercury gets better and a rise is seen in money.

Cancer

June 22–July 23

Cancer sign will be under the influence of Rahu, which will give anxiety and delays in work and family tensions. Monetary issues will stress the mind. From January 14 till February 11, under the Sun aspects, Cancer may face health issues along with hefty increase in expenditures. From July 16 till August 16 though Jupiter promises promotions.

Leo

July 24- August 23

The beginning of the year will bring prosperity and financial chances for Leo. February 12 onwards, there are chances of good work opportunities and monetary situation will improve. From April 14, as Sun will be in Aries, it will give boost the good fortune in the form of income and promotions. Leos have a fair chance of going abroad. However, from October 17 till November 15 is a period to watch out for conspiracies.

Virgo

August 24-September 23

Virgo will be going under Saturn dahiya, which can bring loss of money, family disputes and impediments in work. From January 9 till March 3, Mercury is combust, which can lead to delays in work and mood swings. From March 23 till April 14, health has to be taken care of and there are chances of feud in family. Drive carefully. September 18 onwards, Mercury will give a lot of financial opportunities.

Libra

September 24-October 23

Libra should be careful till October 10, as the movement of Jupiter in Libra can cause confrontations at workplace and with relatives. From March 2 to March 26, Venus is exalted, which increases chances of promotion and networking with powerful people. From September 1 to year end, Venus is in Libra, which will give ample opportunities in business and job. From October 5 till November 10, you may face tough situations at work. Avoid arguments.

Scorpio

October 24-November 22

As Saturn is in the second house of Scorpio, they need to not only control expenditures, but also need to take care of their mood swings. They should take care of their health, especially stomach and respiratory issues. From January 16 to March 6, as Mars is under Scorpio, it can give new opportunities of work and may facilitate purchase of a house or a vehicle. Period of fame starts from May. Sources of earnings will increase. A beneficial year for people in media and liasoning.

Sagittarius

November 23 -December 22

Sagittarius will have Saturn the whole year, which can bring par tition and confrontation in family, obstacles or delays as well as conspiracies in work. However, with Jupiter being in the house of gains, it will give many chances of gains on monetary front and promotions. But from October 11 onwards, as Jupiter enters Scorpio, expenditure will be on a higher side.

Capricorn

December 23-January 21

In Capricorn, since Ketu is transiting the entire year, it will be a year of stinginess and mental anxiety. Expenditure will fluctuate. There are chances of marital discord. From January 14 to February 12, Sun in Capricorn will delay work. Venus after March 2 is exalted, which will increase chances of buying property, foreign travel and export-import. From April 18 till September 5, Saturn’s return rotation will bring ups and downs in finances.

Aquarius

January 21-February 19

Saturn in the house of gains will give a lot of opportunities on work front and gains in income. Luck will favour on all fronts as Jupiter will be in the house of fortune. However, as Sun will be transiting Aquarius, health has to be taken care of, especially eyes, between February 12 and March 13. From August 17 to September 16, as Sun and Saturn will aspect this sign, it can create obstacles in work, otherwise it is a lucky year.

Pisces

February 20-March 20

In 2018, with Jupiter being in the 8th house of Pisces, it will create impediments in work and on personal front. From March 14 to April 13, the position of Sun in Pisces will lead to mental agony. During the period from May 2 till November 5, Mars enters this sign, thus giving a rise to existing as well as new sources of income.

Nitin Manchanda

www.nitinmanchanda.com,

nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com