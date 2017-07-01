Demographic dividend is indeed a very attractive prospect before the youth of India, a country with 65 per cent population below 35 years of age. Obviously, young persons need to be educated, trained and skilled at the appropriate level to avail of the opportunities opening up nationally and internationally. The existing quality levels in education, in spite of several bright spots, present a picture interspersed with deficiencies and inadequacies of varied kinds. Schools, boards and institutions need to travel an extra mile to retain their credibility and reputation, as the demands of the ‘age of accelerations’ are far more different than what it was, say two decades ago! Conduct of examinations and the process of evaluations have received intense public attention in recent months, for genuine reasons.

Can examinees be subjected to whimsical decisions of the bureaucracy? It requires a sound academic procedure to assess the leaner attainments and achievements at every stage. School boards are fast losing their credibility on this count. If they have ‘number management issues’, why should an examinee not be entitled to have a look at his/her answer sheet, and if their teachers concur, challenge the evaluation? For boards an examinee may just be a number, but for the individual it is a matter of paramount importance that could make or mar his/her future. It is the bounden duty of the system to satisfy every examinee, and towards that, make necessary transformations in systems and procedures. They just cannot muzzle the suggestions that every examinee has a fundamental right to accurate objective evaluation of his performance.

This year, the issue has again emerged in its disturbing proportions as serious anomalies have been found in the original and corrected marks of CBSE examinees. Is it not astonishing that an original marksheet with 16 marks in Economics is corrected to 61 after verification! Media has brought forth several cases; 63 goes to 90; 39 to 70; 48 to 98; and so on. The impact of such changes could overturn the very psyche of the examinee, kill his/her self-confidence and, to say the least; subject them to avoidable mental and emotional strain. Why should children suffer if someone in the system is inefficient, ill-equipped and not equal to the responsibility assigned? In past, lives have been lost in cases where verification was denied/delayed. It is the fundamental duty of the system to ensure an error-free evaluation in every case. There is considerable justification in the demands that recounting alone is not sufficient and system must be responsive to demands of re-evaluation whenever asked for by examinees.

The solution lies in decentralisation. Why should the task of providing photocopies not be handed over to exam centres? School boards need to refit their priorities and transform their work culture by breaking the shackles of rigidity to reform. If they cannot do so, create more boards, but give the examinees their due. However, it is encouraging to observe that the CBSE is thinking of creating a decent interval between the board exam dates and beginning of admission procedures in higher education institutions. It is not difficult to institutionalise it, if there is a genuine will. It is generally known that schools with necessary staff and facilities usually complete the prescribed curriculum by October-end. Subsequently, it is all revision, coaching and tuitions! The stress increases in geometric proportion. Why can the curriculum load not be reduced and more emphasis given to sports and games which itself is a dire need of the times? The first step is to make school boards, including CBSE, stick to their mandate and not venture into areas such as conducting numerous entrance tests for other organisations, or prepare and publish textbooks. Education, at every stage requires academic leadership which, somehow, is not receiving the attention it deserves.

J S Rajput

Former director of the NCERT

rajput_js@yahoo.co.in