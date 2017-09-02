Conviction of the rape accused, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who had hogged the limelight for quite some time as the flamboyant head of a cult is, to our mind, no cause for celebration. It’s all very fine to state that the judiciary has proved its independence and that the majesty of law has been restored, but let us not forget that as the cliché has it ‘Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost!’

Events unravelling before our eyes are not very reassuring. A deputy advocate general carrying the bags to the court room was disgraceful, and the swagger with which the self-styled godman flew in a chopper escorted by a cavalcade of luxury cars and SUVs was just disgusting. Cocking the snook at the rule of law was brazen.

What followed the verdict is spine-chilling. Hooligan followers of this goon with exhibitionist traits tore to shred the fig leaf that was protecting the modesty of the state government. Section 144 was flouted with impunity and potential troublemakers were allowed to gather and practically take over Panchkula. There was ample intelligence available, but obviously the Manohar Lal Khattar government chose not to treat it as ‘actionable’. The tragic results of this lapse will remain a dark blot on his record already tarnished during the Jat Reservation stir. Not only this, the party high command, expressing its full confidence in him and extending full support, has only damaged the credibility of the BJP.

What is most distressing is the manner in which CM Khattar and the BJP spokesperson have been trying to suggest that Ram Rahim is not to blame for the loss of innocent lives, incidents of arson and disruption of normal life in four states. It was, according to them, outsiders who had infiltered his followers to create mischief and frame him. It was like sprinkling salt on the injury when the BJP spokesperson complimented Khattar for his commendable performance in controlling the situation and restoring normalcy! He sure has a dictionary that most of us are unaware of. Normalcy? Army carrying on flag marches, deployment of paramilitary forces on a large scale all over the state, loss of more than 30 lives, unacceptable loss to public property—how can all this be wished or washed away? Trying to brazenly ride over the storm in Haryana can only cause more collateral damage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image of brooking no nonsense and swiftly punishing those who fail to perform. In Khattar’s case, there is no scope of giving him the slightest iota of benefit of doubt. He continues to mouth excuses to absolve the convict by pleading mitigating circumstances. He was quick to remind us that the man convicted is a social worker and has participated enthusiastically in nation-building tasks such as Swachhata Abhiyan.

Let’s not waste more breath on the CM who has proved himself totally unequal to the tasks he is expected to perform. What should be kept a sharp eye on is how this case fares as it moves up the ‘appeal ladder’. Even before that, a man with means and access to legal eagles can more often than not ensure allotment of a hospital bed. It may not match the comforts of the Dera or the ashram, but surely is better than the dingy jail cell. Had his beloved (in fact they call themselves premis) followers not created such mayhem, he would have had better chances of availing bail. In coming days, we will be deafened by accusations of media trial, political vendetta etc, but it will be wise not to second guess the trial court and acquit this person, who now should be addressed by the number he wears in the prison.

Let’s remember that the ‘Baba’ packed a lot of political clout when the going was good. He controlled a sizeable vote bank and has in the past obliged many a candidate during elections. Meanings of words like ‘patron’ and ‘protégé’ become interchangable in this context.

Before we end, it must be made clear that one case doesn’t prove anything. Like a single swallow doesn’t make spring. There are dozen of self-styled gurus and godmen with political connections and clout who consider themselves above the law of the land. They are treated with kid cloves by the law- and tax-enforcing agencies till a regime change occurs. Even if it’s ‘political vendetta’ that unmasks the conmen, we should welcome such an exposure. These aren’t Black Sheep. They are wolves donning a tiger skin and more. The newly won Right to Privacy should not be allowed to become a shield for criminals—be they cult heads, politicians or superstars of the silver screen. Don’t forget Lalu Prasad, Shahabuddin, Sanjay Dutt or Sasikala’s charmed life in jail as we pillory the Baba. There are many more who must be brought to book.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

pushpeshpant@gmail.com