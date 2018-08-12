Water signs: unravelling their dreams

Nitin Manchanda By

Cancer June 22 -July 22

They are the most emotionally intelligent people who might seem like the strict type, those who follow the rules and stick to their routines, but they do have a lighter side. They are carefree people who like to have fun and laugh. For them, routine and seriousness of work is important, but they do wish to have a partner who would get them out of their comfort zone and love them without any limitation. All they need is a small push to be with loving, happy, romantic people because they can’t do it themselves. Thus, their secret dream would be to have a carefree nomadic partner, who would not only be their travel partner, but would be by their side in sickness and in health. Also, being a water sign, the presence of water in their dreams is quite a natural phenomenon. They see themselves in either muddy water or walking on it, implying that they are either caught in negative emotions or are in total control of them.

Scorpio October 24 -November 22

People of this sun sign are extremists. They can be whiny and demanding, they can also be

sometimes perfectionists who are hard to satisfy. They are known for being incredibly passionate and mysterious. They concern themselves with beginnings and endings and are not afraid of anything. They also travel in a world that is black and white and has little use for grey. Thus, their biggest dream is to achieve something in life, probably secretly longing for love, so great and forever. They wish to have someone who shares with them the same amount of passion and love that they possess, with utmost honesty and sincerity. Also, on the flip side, due to being hung up on their passions and loyalties, they may at times dream of being destroyed or some form of death,signifying that they need to stop a certain habit as it may be self-destructive.

Pisces February 20 -March 20

These people are always gazing at things, wondering about their advent or curiously questioning nature. They like experimenting and discovering things on their own. Therefore, their most common dream would be related to an experiment where they can discover something new, answer their hidden queries and explore the unanswered universe. They dream of being different than what they are. They want to show their true nature, but they do not always fall out of it. On the other hand, though they are emotional and open about their feelings as well as willing to share them with others, it often makes them appear vulnerable. They are terrified of being alone and tend to be down about themselves, even as they eagerly prop up others. Thus, along with having dreams that satisfy their quest for new discoveries, to dream about suddenly putting themselves out there makes them anxious, as they are terrified of being rejected.

Nitin Manchanda

www.nitinmanchanda.com,

nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com