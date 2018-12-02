Water signs: their sense of humour

Nitin Manchanda By

Cancer June 22–July 23

They are emotional people and care a lot about how others feel. These people are prone to self-deprecating humour. They feel if they start making fun of themselves, no one else gets a chance to mock them. They enjoy comedy cinema. They prefer innocent jokes than dirty, offensive ones. Comedians who analyse their failures appeal the most to cancerians. They make a good audience. But on the inside, they are childlike and thus they also pull hilarious faces while watching a comedy performance. It is usually difficult for others to comprehend their sense of humour.

Scorpio October 24–November 22

People of this sun sign are known to be the passionate of all. They are the best when it comes to cracking a joke or trolling somebody. It’s difficult to understand their sense of humour as they see the funny side of all that is sinister, including the jokes around death. Known for being sarcastic, they can make anyone feel uncomfortable with their dark humour. They make sure that they always have the last laugh. Although they would beat anybody in a trolling competition, scorpions do not like when somebody trolls them back and there are chances that they get back with even more hilarious comments. It is advisable to always laugh with them but never at them.

Pisces February 20–March 20

These people are quite sensitive and delicate. Sometimes they take everything too seriously. Though they love humour and are fond of jokes from other people. But they will only tell a joke if they feel confident or are pushed by their friends. Complicated and extensive stories or books full of jokes are always better than watching a comedy, but picture stories and simple situational stories are something not meant for them. These can have an impact on their sensitive nature, making them turn sappy.