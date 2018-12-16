Home Magazine Voices

Remember the Hawk in Dove’s Clothing

Victory calls for foresight. Defeat invokes hindsight. Caught between the two nodes are leaders whose strategy did not necessarily fail, but whose tactics certainly did.

Published: 16th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Victory calls for foresight. Defeat invokes hindsight. Caught between the two nodes are leaders whose strategy did not necessarily fail, but whose tactics certainly did. The Assembly election results in the three heartland states—the BJP polled better than expected—indicate that the vitamins are still buzzing in Narendra Modi’s personal popularity and Amit Shah’s booth management skills. To seize the future in 2019, they need to take a trip down memory lane. 

There is no greater guide to understanding India than the Vajpayee manual. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the perfect Indian politician, a democrat who had cracked the Hindutva code—tolerant when necessary and combative in a crisis. He joked once, “The problem with a toofan is that we should be careful not to be blown away ourselves.” Modi created a storm.

Now is the time to harness its power before it wrecks the mandate that India gave him. The mandate was for development, jobs, stability, arresting the economy’s drift, decisive governance and law and order. Perception is the engine of decision, and Vajpayee was the master of managing both. He knew the rhythm of life in India is slow and steady. Nobody is in a hurry. The majority of Indians avoid extreme action that shakes them out of their cosy nooks. Vajpayee tuned himself and his party to that pulse. 

Liberals who hail him as a Nehruvian pacifist are delusional. Vajpayee and Nehru had as much in common as rasgulla and Christmas pudding. ABV was a hawk who managed to look like a dove to his political enemies. Nehru lost wars with Pakistan and China. Vajpayee carried out Smiling Buddha, a series of nuclear tests in May 1998 that marked India as a nuclear power.

He won the Kargil War. After the Parliament attack, he ordered Operation Parakram that mobilised the military on the Pak border, ready to go to war. Yet he remained acceptable to all parties—they found little to criticise him credibly.

Not much time is left for the national elections. Narendra Modi must concentrate on bringing development back on the table, for it won him the massive mandate in 2014. Farmers are angry. So are Dalits. Unemployed youth are restless. The economy needs reassurance. Vigilantism and activism must give way to rule of law.

The air has become toxic with confrontation; against the RBI, the judiciary, media and the law. Dial it down. Put the velvet glove on the iron hand. Let’s have more humour than abuse. More innovation than invective. More affability than arrogance. More spunk than spite. Above all, restore the national spirit to the halcyon days of the NaMo phenomenon.

The torch of Vajpayee’s subtle Hindutva passed to Modi’s brand of nationalism. Please do not go raging into the  good night. Rave, rave about the brightness of its flame.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp