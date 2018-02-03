Gemini May 21–June 21

They prefer the holidays that offer them variety without a scope of getting bored. They like to try out local customs, have fun and experience everything that their destination can offer. These people like to be on the move and be constantly busy that is why they travel frequently, and preferably abroad. Being the exotic sign, they love travelling to places that have a rich culture and offer unique experiences. Ideal travel places for them can be Greece where they can visit beautiful beaches and the old blue-domed buildings or Berlin to indulge in some of the culture, history, and back streets full of street art and design.

Libra September 24–October 23

People of this sun sign prefers having fun and entertaining people around whenever they are on holidays. They do not like noisy places. Their words to live by are company, harmony, calmness, comfort and beauty. Always striving for grace and diplomacy, a Librans are the happiest when they’re able to meet people in social or cooperative settings. They are all about living life to the fullest and finding beauty in places, through rich food and vibrant culture. Ideal travel places for them can be Hawaii, Bali and

Bangkok where they can travel through bustling streets, exotic delicacies, beautiful beaches, and a paradise of a place.

Aquarius January 21–February 19

These people are quirky, individualistic, and have their own fun. They often find sites and lands that are not fancy or well-known. They are usually on a look out for a place where they can see the unusual once, and then never return again. It is not the place, but its inhabitants, that are interesting to them. Ideal travel places for them can be Paris where they can visit The Louvre Museum and the Place de la Concorde. They may also unwind in islands of Vietnam where they can enjoy fishing, the white sand beaches, fresh seafood, and lush rainforest.

