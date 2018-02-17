Aries March 21–April 19

People of this sun sign are ambitious and goal-oriented, working best by themselves or by directing others— they lead or do it alone. They perform each task carefully and diligently. If not given enough responsibility, they turn into an unhappy, lacklustre employee. They can be over-driven sometimes and it might impact their personal or professional life. They make sure they achieve what they want. A potential promotion is a good way to motivate them.

Taurus April 20–May 20

These people are known for their stability and grounded outlook. They have a unique attraction about them and a panoramic viewpoint about things in life. They are steadfast, focused, methodical, and have no problem with repetition. Job environments that are too erratic or change often, make them stressed and grumpy. Their stubbornness is often the only impediment to them being ideal employees.

Gemini May 21–June 21

They are hard working people and can multitask. They are known for their superior communication skills. However, they have quick-moving minds that require constant stimulation. The dual personalities of the twins also mean they can be moody, which affects everything from social interaction to getting work done. Generally, they enjoy being around others and make friends at workplace. As long as their workload is kept interesting, they can get a lot done quickly.

Cancer June 22–July 22

These people are driven by feelings. They put sufficient effort into finishing assignments, but they see their primary role as keeping the office environment emotionally stable by being supportive and always lending an ear to the troubled employees. However, keeping their mood swings and frequent outburst aside, Cancerians can be really hard working.

Leo July 23–August 23

People of this sun sign are not only ambitious but they also love power. These two things are their driving force and they will make sure they do everything in their power to keep these aspects flowing in their life. They want power, so they often boast about their best qualities in an attempt to portray themselves as leaders, mentors, or any role that people look up to. Arrogant and confident, sometimes Leos come off as being full of themselves. However, they really are the best at taking charge, motivating, and keeping a cool head during stressful times.

Virgo August 24–September 23

They have a meticulous and analytical nature that makes them productive powerhouses. They’ll work long hours and take on any job given to them. Though Virgos are very organised in their life, they get bored easily following a routine. They do not want to put their effort in to just one thing. Attempts to quell their misgivings are of no use usually. These negatives also keep them detail-oriented and vigilant when it comes to doing things right.

