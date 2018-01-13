Libra September 24–October 23

They should take a stand for themselves and let people not treat them like a pushover. Take firm decisions for themselves and not let people mock them, even if it is done in an ‘affectionate’ manner. Libras should guard their self-respect and would only get it from others if they respect themselves first.

Scorpio October 24–November 22

People belonging to this sun sign should resolve to be more transparent with those close to them this year. They need to trust people more. If once betrayed, they would make sure before believing someone that whether the other person deserves it. Scorpions should also impart their wisdom for greater good. They should embrace the art of giving when it comes to their ideas and advices.

Sagittarius November 23–December 21

They need to cut off from some people and go ahead without any strings attached. Being a creative person, they should make art along with those whom they love. As Sagittarians do not want to stress out their near ones, they keep them away from themselves. However, as the New Year commences, they should pull people closer when needed the most and realise others’ intentions of genuinely wanting to help.

Capricorn December 22–January 20

These people should learn how to say no to people and put themselves first, even if it makes them uncomfortable for a little bit. They need to come out of their comfort zones, whether it’s in terms of personal aspirations or dealing with tricky relationships. Thus, instead of being a pushover, they should rather focus on balancing their life and putting themselves first.

Aquarius January 21–February 19

People of this sun sign need to hold out on to planning everything and be open to new things. They need to let loose and go with the flow. They also need to be more tactful in this year as their well-intentioned frankness can be a bit hard for others to take sometimes. It may not be well appreciated by all. So, they should take one step at a time and pick their battles wisely.

Pisces February 20–March 20

These people should put their compassion to better use. Their intuitions are right and they can see hope in dire situations, which will be their driving force this year. Adhering to the optimistic within, Pisces should reach out to their near ones and extend positivity to them. Also, they should not hold back their creative instincts and let their mind wander off in the imaginative land.

Nitin Manchanda

www.nitinmanchanda.com,

nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com