Aries March 21–April 19

They may face some sense of frustration this year. So, they should not hesitate in going on a trip they have been planning for quite some time. Aries are attracted to hot and sunny landscapes and should visit a place where they can discover their inner explorer, get rid of excess energy and refocus on themselves. Being a free-spirited personality, they may enjoy a trip either individually or with friends rather than going on an organised tour. Passionate, competitive and courageous, Aries don’t want just any vacation but a trip to a place that isn’t a tourist trap, rather it allows them to experience an area like the locals do. They can travel to places like New Zealand or Columbia, to unravel their adventurous side and relax their mind.

Leo July 23–August 23

People of this sun sign have

larger than life personality. They are appreciators of history and culture. They need audience and worshippers when they are on vacation. They enjoy swimming and sunbathing. In the evening, they find their pleasure visiting restaurants or nightclubs where they can meet up high-profile people. Ideal travel locations for them can be Spain or Saint Tropez, where they can be with those who are close to them.

Sagittarius November 23–December 21

These idealistic, adventurous, freedom-seeking people are wanderers. They travel a lot and are

delighted to see and discover the world. They love to brag about all the places they’ve been to, and diving deep into other cultures, languages and traditions.

They’d be happy to see any place new and aren’t likely to stay in one city on any given trip, rather they will try to pack several destinations into their plans. They are attracted to distant landscapes, ancient civilisations. Ideal travel locations for them can be Rio De Janeiro, Berlin and Germany, where they can relish the relics of the past and expand their mind with new sect of culture and its knowledge. Next week: Earth signs