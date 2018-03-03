Aries March 21–April 19

People of this sun sign are fierce and exciting. They are willing to take a gamble in life and try new things meet new people. They also have the tendency to be self-centred. Their selfishness can damage a relationship quickly. They also have difficulty admitting their faults, which makes them unlikely to apologise afterwards. Aries can be a bit moody sometimes and it’s often difficult for their partners to understand how someone so pragmatic can be so sensitive. They should try to turn their selfishness into selflessness and putting their partner’s needs before their own. The concern and care they inhibit for their partner should be vocalised by considering the needs of their partner. For this, Aries do not need to neglect their needs entirely but should try taking someone else’s into account.

Leo July 23–August 23

They demand the spotlight. They like being the centre of attention. Their magnetic disposition makes everyone fall for them. If anyone likes a Leo, they are expected to broadcast their feelings in showiest ways, whether a grand romantic proposal or extravagant wedding. Once people have earned their attention, Leos are one of the most loyal and affectionate partners ever. However, their self-centred attitude often leads them to comparing their partner to someone else. They should love the other person irrespective of their imperfections and try to incorporate the merits and flaws of their partner with their own attributes. Apart from this, as Leos are dramatically inclined, one can never find a dull moment with them when in a relationship.

SagittariusNovember 23–December 21

These people are lovable and straightforward, though they can be totally hot-headed as well. Due to their ardent nature, Sagittarians are experienced lovers. Though they are one of the most optimistic and freedom-loving people, their casual and ‘whatever’ attitude damages the relationships. They should show at times that things in a relationship, whether good or bad do affect them else they seem to be an emotionless and carefree person, with no regard for either the relationship or their partner. Also, due to their nature they fail to see the negative impact caused on them by their partner. They should try to be realistic in such situations following the policy of once Bitten twice shy, safeguarding their

interests from the treachery of the other person.

