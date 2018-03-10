Taurus April 20–May 20

These people are not only passionate and dependable but also warm, loving and determined. They have a practical and rational approach, which is reflected in their dating habits. While everyone else is running around having meaningless relationship or being with a toxic person falling in an unhealthy relationship, they don’t believe in this. They do not take risks when it comes to finding a sustainable person. This may make them appear as a boring personality, however it’s this ideology that makes them find a sustainable and meaningful relationship. They are overly stubborn and persistent and this attitude is not conducive in maintaining a healthy relationship. They need to work on this and try to be more flexible with their partner if they wish to keep that relationship for long.

Virgo August 24–September 23

People of this sun sign are observant and precise. They have an independent personality with the ability to render flawless, impeccable and immaculate effect on anything they work on. As they are level-headed and analytical, they approach everything, including love, methodically. Their partners love and admire them for their maturity and sensibility. However, sometimes Virgos worry that they are boring and could be more spontaneous. They also put themselves last and act as a martyrs for things that do not need this kind and level of submission. They should incorporate their independent attitude in themselves when in a relationship and be more confident about their decisions. Their hypercritical attitude can also destroy any relationship as nobody wants to be constantly torn down, especially from someone who supposedly loves them. They need to focus on the good, let their partner know about it for a healthy relationship.

Capricorn December 22–January 20

They are stable and loyal people. They are ambitious and own any place, even a relationship they are in. They are the glue of a group and are certainly the one with power and responsibility. Their partners cherish the fact that they don’t have to keep them updated about every single minute of the day. They can be adventurous and into trying new things with their loved one. However, the Capricorn’s pride and attitude may at times be too much to hold for their partner, making them feel that they are not reaching up to their standards. Also, Capricorns can be snobbish and pessimistic about certain aspects, which grinds their

partners the wrong way. They should therefore try and make their partner feel good about their personality

rather than measuring it up against someone. Once they find the same level of emotional and mental connect with each other, its smooth sailing from there.

