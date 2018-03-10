Came across a truly bizarre self-referential puzzle some time back which almost blew me away. The best way I can put it is that it’s a puzzle without a problem. Yet it has answers! Try it by yourself first and then key it into Google and you’ll discover that I’m not joking. It goes like this: “If you choose an answer to this question at random, what’s the chance that you’ll be correct? (a) 25% (b) 50% (c) 0% (d) 25%?”

However. We all know that a bisecting arc is one that bisects the area of a given region. So what’s the shortest bisecting arc of a circle? Easy, right? Because it’s the diameter. In that case what’s the shortest bisecting arc of a square? Even more child’s play. It’s the altitude through the centre. That’s when I ask you what’s the shortest bisecting arc of an equilateral triangle? By this time you’re thinking, “This guys gotts be kidding me -- it’s the angle bisector dude. No wait, it’s a chord parallel to the base because it’s shorter than an angle bisector. Yup, that’s it”Unfortunately that’s not correct. But have a nice day anyway.

THROUGHPUT

(The first puzzle was a logic one involving six professors and some random thievery that had been going on.)Take N for Annie and first letters of names of others. Some intervals of stay will overlap. When A has seen B and vice versa, let it be ABA. When A has seen E who has seen B who has seen A, let it be AEBA. It means that the intervals have overlapped in a manner confirming the statements of A. We find that BAEB and BKEB confirm B’s statement. NKEN and NDKN confirm N. EBAE and ENKE confirm E. KNDK and KENK confirm K. While DKND confirms that D has seen K, the statement of D that he saw A is a lie. If he had seen A then either A also should have seen him or at least one of B and E seen by A would have seen him. Neither B nor E have seen him. The interval stays of D do not overlap with the intervals among A, B and E. So, Devon is the liar. -- Abhay Prakash, abhayprakash@hotmail.com (Yes, Narayana Murty Karri, k_n_murty@yahoo.com, you got it right too.)

(The second one was: “While driving between two towns, you arrive at a crossroads where some miscreant has uprooted the signpost and left it lying by the side of the road. How can you choose the right road and continue without asking for help?”)

The wise guy answer to the problem is why ask for help when you have Google Maps? And of course you don’t need signposts either. Now if the problem were set in pre-Google maps days and if the signpost were merely uprooted and the route indicators were intact, we can infer the road to take by looking at the position of the sign of the road we need to take relative to the sign of road along which we had approached the crossroads. -- Balagopalan Nair K, balagopalannair@gmail.com;

Place the sign post for a moment on the same side, facing the direction of traffic of that very side. We view signposts on “our” side, while driving. That’s the clue! (There would be a little tell-tale-evidence on the soil too, where it was rooted.) -- Narayanan P S, narayananpsn@gmail.com

The signpost will also show the way to the starting point of the motorist. So the driver could re-erect the signpost in such a way as to indicate from where he had come. Thus now, he can identify the correct way to his destination. -- A R Rajamani, rajamani1933@yahoo.in

BUT GOOGLE THIS NOW

1. A man had to pack a sack of apples into packets but, as each packet had to have exactly the same number of apples, he was having difficulty. If he packed 10 apples per packet, one packet had only 9. If he packed 9 apples per packet, one had only 8. If he packed 7 apples per packet, one had only 6. And so on down to 2 apples per packet. How many apples did he start with? – Submitted by Dr Ramakrishna Easwaran, drrke12@gmail.com

2. A tabletop two-pan scale exactly balances a glass of water against a certain weight. Would the balance get upset if you put your finger in the water without touching the glass?

Sharma is a scriptwriter and former editor of Science Today magazine.(mukul.mindsport@gmail.com)