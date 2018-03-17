Gemini May 21–June 21

These people live for great conversations and social activities. Their easy going nature makes them super affable and charming to their partner, which is why many of their relationships started out platonically. They come across as extremely confident to everyone around, even though they may not feel that way inside. Thus, sometimes their nervousness comes out as being sarcastic.

Although their partners love their creativity and sense of adventure, their indecisiveness might annoy their partner to the core. Geminis tend to have flip-flopping personalities. Living with their fear of commitment, their attitude of ingratitude may at times land them into trouble. They need to accept the fact of having someone in their life, else they may not end up with the one destined for them.

Libra September 24–October 23

People of this sun sign are not only natural charmers but they also value grace and politeness. Librans love to keep things harmonious and balanced. However, instead of letting their partner know when something is bothering them, they endure it until it explodes. It’s the attitude of not being able to trust people, that’s problematic for them.

Also a Libra’s indecisive nature often makes their partner question if they’re fully committed. They should try to express things that bother them as they go along. Expressing their emotions in a matured manner is necessary. They also need to realise that they aren’t always wrong and should stop apologising unnecessarily.

Aquarius January 21–February 19

They are imaginative and adventurous. Their unconventional and creative nature makes them a fun person to be with. There’s no one more free-spirited, unique and original than them. However, their attitude of detachment is death for a relationship. It is important for them to emotionally invest themselves in a relationship, else it will be nothing but a dead end for the couple.

Aquarians are deeply caring, supportive and loyal. However, they do need to have their own space. Constant nagging and need for unnecessary attention by their partner makes them irritated, and they may distance themselves from their partner.

Next Week: Water Signs