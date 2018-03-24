Cancer June 22–July 22

These people are not only sensual and peaceful people, but also very emotional and loving. They connect with people very intensely, which makes others fall for them easily. However, with their baggage of insecurities and the attitude of reacting very quickly, it often cuts off a good relationship. Also, as they may get clingy and portray themselves as being overly needy. They should give their partner some breathing space or they’ll end up suffocating them. As Cancerians have had their hearts broken before, they’ll stay up all night with their partner and indulge in pillow talk because peace, harmony and love are important to them and they cannot afford to undergo the same turmoil of a heartbreak again.

Scorpio October 24–November 22

People of this sun sign are very intense and have an independent personality because of which they are very successful in almost all their endeavours at both personal and professional level. They are passionate, smart and incredibly powerful. Scorpions are the perfect heroic character in love, until wronged by their partners. They do not endure any form of falsity and do not harbour malice in a relationship. As they are known for not trusting people easily, Scorpions are little sceptical of their partner’s friends as well, only because they don’t want their partner to get dragged down for hanging in the wrong company. They can even pose as a difficult partner, limiting the entry of people in their zone. They’re jealous, possessive, suspicious and manipulative and read their partner’s truth and lie easily, undermining their worth in that relationship and foreseeing its future, whether doomed or bright.

Pisces February 20–March 20

They are very compassionate and kind partners with a sensitive side to their personality. Their charismatic personality makes everyone around them feel good about themselves. Their partners love their artistic interests and their approach towards exploring something new. Pisceans are selfless, and such devoted lovers and friends that they’ll go to great lengths to make their partners happy. However at times they have a lethargic attitude. Even though they may not have the biggest accomplishments, they need to do something besides dreaming their day away. A Pisces doesn’t deal well with rejection either and falls easily into self-pity. Thus, it’s important for them to overcome that and instead of harbouring any malice towards their partners, Pisceans should focus on overcoming the hurdle of rejection and hold themselves together. This attitude of self-pity will only induce feelings of incompetency and worthlessness within them.

