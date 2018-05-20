Home Magazine Voices

How to win hearts (earth signs)

For a Taurean man, his home is his kingdom. He is more than willing to let someone in, only if they comply by his rules.

Taurus April 20–May 20
HE: For a Taurean man, his home is his kingdom. He is more than willing to let someone in, only if they comply by his rules. While his methods of setting the mood might seem like he’s a high-maintenance man, he really just needs people to be down for love. Touch is very important to him and it makes him feel like he’s really connecting with someone.
SHE: A Taurean woman doesn’t fall in love easily and she doesn’t believe in love at first sight. She wants to warm up to a person first and a good first impression goes a long way. She adores romantic courtship and wants to be treated to the finer things in life. Trust that she’ll test the person and drive them crazy with her stubborn streak and her refusal to change. In the journey towards winning her affection, one should stay undeterred, as only time will let her see the earnest intention.

Virgo August 24–September 23
HE: These men believe in a sensible and level-headed approach towards love. It might seem a little sterile and methodical at first, but he’s only making sure that someone is really in it for the long haul with him. He’s not looking for games or an overwhelming sense of romance; he wants someone intelligent who he can share his life with and be able to look back on the relationship with a sense of pride and accomplishment. He would rather have no one than someone who is wrong for him, but once he does find the one, he is a generous and sensual lover.
SHE: She may say little and appear unassuming, but do not underestimate her. Under her calm composure lies a very passionate and sensual woman waiting to be discovered by the right man. She shows her love through unconventional ways, such as being overly critical.

Capricorn December 22–January 20
HE: These men see the relationship as an investment. The guy wants to know that the time and effort he is putting into a relationship now is going to pay back big time later on. His ideal partner is someone who is serious about making the relationship work, no matter what kind of obstacles they run into, and is dependable enough to ask him for help when needed. Relationships for Capricorn are equal parts of friendship and romance. The way to their heart is to be as dedicated to making the relationship last as he is. He wants someone he can build something stable with, rather than just having hook-ups.
SHE: A capricorn woman knows how attractive she is and she knows any man is lucky to have her. She has many things on her plate and romance is almost always last on her list. She doesn’t date casually and believes that relationship compatibility is something that needs time to build on. She’ll definitely take her time to decide if she wants to give someone the key to her heart.

