Home Magazine Voices

Micro and macro layers of teacher education policies

This Confucian saying has a significant impact on the role of individuals in shaping a society, however big or small it may be.

Published: 09th September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.” This Confucian saying has a significant impact on the role of individuals in shaping a society, however big or small it may be.

The teacher-student relationship is eternally valid as there has been no recorded evidence in the past nor will there be one in the future of a teacher-student divorce.

Teacher policies globally recognise the unprecedented pace at which the dynamics of the 21st century teaching profession is shifting and calls for sweeping reforms in teacher education policies, systems and practices.

There is no disagreement hence to the fact that teachers and teaching quality is the double-barrelled gun that can fire a knowledge explosion—the explosion being multi-dimensional to include not only academic knowledge but also cognitive abilities in addition to human values to life. The World Innovative Summit on Education and Qatar Foundation in association with National Institute of Education, Singapore, published a report recently on ‘Teacher Policies: Global Best Practices for Developing the Teaching Profession’.

The report is a result of a survey that captures various established and emerging high-performing systems in Finland, Singapore, Ontario, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Massachusetts, California, South Korea, New Zealand, and Qatar.

The report identifies 10 key areas for countries and societies to align themselves to shape the careers of teachers.

• Recruitment of quality candidates: The need for attracting the right people with a right bend of mind.

• Compensation and incentives: The need to change the negative image of teaching profession as the last resort:

• Initial teacher preparation and accreditation standards: For effective teacher career growth.

• Career development structures: Multiple career tracks and resourceful talent allocation.

• Professional development and continuous learning: To align teaching practice with evolving learning outcomes.

• Accountability, performance management and evaluation: Focussing on teacher development and accountability

• School leadership: Capacity building to prepare teachers as leaders.

• Teacher symbolism: The profession as an inspirational role model

• Policy integration, alignment: Coherent synergy with an integrated policy framework with intermediating layers

• Future orientations: The changing roles of teachers from being knowledge disseminators to assimilators.
The first five are the micro layers targeted towards individual teacher development while the next five are the macro layers towards the establishment of the structure for implementing teacher policies with a visionary eye on the long term. India’s response has also been significant with its efforts aligned towards policies, strategies and implementation in these areas. As we celebrate Teachers’ Day, may the noble profession of teaching charter a nobler future to advance the noblest ideals of life.

S Vaidhyasubramaniam

Dean, Planning & Development, SASTRA University

vaidhya@sastra.edu

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality