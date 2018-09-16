Health issues associated with fire signs

Nitin Manchanda By

Aries March 21–April 19

People born under the sign of Aries are very undisciplined about their eating habits. They are very anxious to do everything without a proper planning. Aries governs the head and brain and their ailments are prone to diseases related to mind, cerebrum, cerebellum, upper jaws and facial bones. They tend to overthink things to the point of headaches, tooth issues and jaw grinding. They also face issues like getting easily injured, being prone to extreme form of anger, insomnia as well as indigestion disorders. The suitable way out for them would be to indulge in light cardio exercises along with walking to get some fresh air. It’s important for them to unwind and distress as much as possible. A nice head rub would help in soothing their mind. They need to deal with their emotions proactively to avoid frequent headaches and migraines.

Leo July 23–August 23

They rule the heart and the blood, which means they have never-ending generosity, however, they also experience heartache deeper, as it’s a blow to their ego. They’re naturally authoritative and confident, and if made to feel otherwise, it can invite back problems, heart ailments, and lethargy. Despite their active and energetic nature, they face health concerns related to their heart and blood pressure. They are fond of consuming water frequently which is good for health. They are disciplined in their diet but have weak willpower too. They are frequently hungry and thus are also prone to problems associated with liver and heart, digestion problems and diabetes. The solution for them to combat this would be regular meditation along with muscular relaxation. They should also avoid fried and spicy food items to keep their heart healthy and strong.

Sagittarius November 23–December 21

People of this sun sign are very health conscious but remain in hurry all the time. They also have a tendency of weight gain. Being ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarians rule the hips, thighs and visions. They face health problems ranging from impaired vision, spinal disorders to detoxification issues along with overweight, arteries related disorders, skin disorders and liver problems. They need to avoid consumption of liquor. They need to increase the intake of protein-rich foods. To get themselves some relief from their back ailments, they can opt for yoga and massage therapy to release toxins and tensions, as well as an aid in adjusting the spine. Another thing about Sagittarians is that they are prone to accidents and hence they should try to watch their steps and stay out of trouble as much as possible.

