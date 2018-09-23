Home Magazine Voices

Health issues associated with earth signs

Governed by Venus, this sun sign controls the lower jaw, the throat, and insulin production.

Taurus April 20–May 20
Governed by Venus, this sun sign controls the lower jaw, the throat, and insulin production. These people are particularly sensitive to weather changes, which often cause sore throats and cough. A strong person has good hearing and fine teeth, but still an openness to colds and flu. A weak Taurus is often prone to throat infections, thyroid conditions, stiff necks, tonsillitis, and ear infections when they’re especially worried or acting stubborn. They also like to indulge in foods such as rice, potato and other things rich in carbohydrates, which can later accumulate into excessive fat. To overcome their regular infections, they should always keep a bag full of candy, honey, or soothing tea nearby to fight possible throat or ear infections. They should also keep themselves warm and away from anything cold during bad weather.     

Virgo August 24–September 23
People born under this sign have a slow metabolism. Always known to be particular and analytical, they tend to be fussy eaters as well. Therefore, they have strong tendency to gain weight, even though they are very conscious about their health and diet. They should avoid overindulgence when eating and cut down on foods rich in high fat content. They should rather follow a balanced diet and include foods such as milk and curd in their routine eating habits. Virgo also governs food intake and the related organs, especially the stomach and intestine. They tend to rush through things. Without enough relaxation time to balance their busy schedules, ulcers,constipation, and food allergies could result along with diseases related to intestine and the naval. To combat these ailments,they should practice yoga and meditation.        

Capricorn December 22–January 20
Governed by Saturn—the planet of structure—this sun sign rules bones and joints, which makes Capricorns experience aches and pains more frequently because of their hard-working lifestyle, especially knee pain. They also face some nail and hair problems. These people like simple, solid and quality food. While consuming food they don’t want to do anything except eat and enjoy the food. They should take a diet rich in calcium, vitamins and minerals. Regular body work like massaging of bad joints and knees can help ease out the accumulated tension. Also, they should not hesitate from seeing a doctor as negligence can further cause problems of a more severe nature.

Next week: Air Signs

Nitin Manchanda
www.nitinmanchanda.com
nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com

