How mercury impacts the fire signs

Nitin Manchanda

Planet Mercury describes the thought processes and projection of view point amongst all the signs. Associated with its natural home i.e. the third house of learning and communication, it is in sync with the general intellectual orientation and expression of one’s thoughts and ideas, along with their approach in life, either as a speedster or a slow pacer.

Aries March 21–April 19

Mercury in Aries implies that people under this sign are decisive and prefer competing mentally. Harbouring the image of being argumentative, they create new concepts and are appreciated for bringing in originality into their intellectual endeavours. Aries are the storehouse to a witty and inventive mind, with quick prompting and ability to mould any comment or question into their favour as its nuclei. Mentally alert and sharp, they however do not appreciate delays as any hurdle or blockage ends up frustrating them, which extends onto the other essential aspects of their lives, thus acting as a hurdle in their communicative as well as cognitive ability. Aries are also known to be impulsive beings, who in their impatient approach to situations, end up reaching to half concrete conclusion, which bring with itself undesired repercussions. They are thus advised to refrain from turning too headstrong and rigid in their thinking and decision making, as this will only make them a short tempered and anxious being.

Leo July 23–August 23

Mercury in Leo, empowers those under this sign as strong willed and authoritative people, whose mind functions on a broad comprehensiveness, exhibiting them as one who is highly opinionated and with a rigid view point. As Leos are associated with grandeur, they end up exhibiting leadership quality, wherein their decision making is accepted and followed by all. They fascinate everyone by their sense of authority, prevalent in their communication skills as well as written works. However, this also at times makes them proud and boastful, leading them to turn arrogant and putting everything around them under the mental microscope of vanity and prudence. Also, mercury can make them turn lazy in terms of mental attitude, for which it is necessary that they focus their attention towards sharpening their cognitive skills. They should not just focus on the broad scale aspect of situations, but also the minute details, else it may cause negative outcome to their plans.

Sagittarius

November 23–December 21

Mercury in Sagittarius helps a person to develop an independent, versatile mind, which aids them in expressing their opinions in an impulsive yet direct way. Being known as social and communicative, they never refrain from speaking their mind, even if their judgement of others may falter at times. They have a knack for beyond the mundane subjects like philosophy, foreign culture or religion and are always on a quest to seek deeper understanding of them as well as share it with everyone. Yet, even though with an alert sensory system, at times they find it difficult to hold their fixation onto one subject for longer time frames and hence they may seem forgetful and impractical and often accompanied with impatience and misinterpretation in their judgement. They need to acknowledge the fact that others’ viewpoint may not always be in coherence with their own but they still need to accept and respect it, rather than losing tolerance for the same and drifting apart.

