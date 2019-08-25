Home Magazine Voices

Ideal fragrances for the water signs

The mysterious, intense, passionate and seductive Scorpio is the most sensual of all the signs. They are the masters of the mysterious.

CANCER: Cancerians have a creative, artistic soul who are most empathetic, but private people as they keep their own counsel, preferring to “be there for others” and are fiercely loyal to family and friends. They are a kind soul that cares immensely, though can be moody and passive-aggressive at times which adds spice to their otherwise sweet and gentle personality.

Romantic by heart, Cancerians gets instantly drawn towards floral and cool fruity fragrances. A sweet fragrance composed of warm vanilla, lemon, orange, lily, patchouli reflects its tendency to be maternal and affectionate and helps the occasionally passive-aggressive sign to be more grounded.

Scents like jasmine and rose have very nurturing and romantic characteristics while chamomile and yarrow provide a very soothing and warm fragrance to suit their personality when it’s very moody or insecure. It’s better for them to steer clear of any woodsy smells, since they can make them feel disoriented.

SCORPIO: The mysterious, intense, passionate and seductive Scorpio is the most sensual of all the signs. They are the masters of the mysterious. Assumed as a bit dark and dramatic, people see them as moody at times. Their style is quality instead of quantity.

Scorpions are emotional and passionate, both a lover and a fighter. They are thus a bit more exotic with their love of scents and enjoys scents such as lotus flower, black pepper, chocolate, and sophisticated floral. A scent that is passionate, sensual, exotic yet mysterious is the one that will attract their attention.

PISCES: Pisceans are the dreamers of the world. They are artistic, visionary, and endlessly giving of their time and emotion to friends and projects. They can also get over-extended and need to occasionally “shut down” to preserve their inner strength.

It can be hard for Pisces to focus on any one thing for too long which is why they need a scent that will appeal to their many diverse tastes. They could use a fragrance with a steady, creative pulse to match their own and inspire them.

Thoughtful and imaginative Pisces finds oceanic and fruity scents very appealing. Scents like apple, sandalwood, jasmine, gardenia, and vanilla, rose petals, freesia reflects Pisces tendency to be dreamy and flighty, and helps tether it to reality.

While apple and sandalwood share an exotic, sweet aroma with an aphrodisiac effect which is also calming as well as strengthening and trusting, fragrances like jasmine, gardenia can help accentuate imagination.

