Home Magazine Voices

Archie’s death and end of an American dream

The comics were a magical gateway not only to a mythical America but also to a thrilling new terra incognita called adolescence, with its acned angst and its exuberant ecstasy.

Published: 03rd February 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

I’d been out of touch with him for a long while so it was only recently that I learned of the untimely demise, some four years ago, of Archibald Andrews, longtime resident and foremost citizen of the idyllic small town of Riverdale, US, while trying to protect his gay friend, Kevin Keller.

Archie, as the comic book character was known by his millions of fans worldwide, was a part of my childhood, and in a way still is. So taken up was my elder sister, Hemu, by Archie and his group of high school buddies—the glamorous and super-rich Veronica Lodge, the blonde girl next-door, Betty Cooper, the slick-haired and scheming Reggie Mantle—that she shortened my given name—Jagdish—to Jug, itself short for Jughead Jones, Archie’s sleepy-eyed, needle-nosed best friend whose skinny frame belied his insatiable appetite for hamburgers.

Thanks to Riverdale, I became Jug, and have remained so ever since.
The series was created in the early 1940s by publisher/editor John Goldwater, written by Vic Bloom and drawn by Bob Montana. While some of the characters were said to be based on real life people Goldwater had met during his travels in the mid-west looking for jobs, Archie himself was reportedly inspired by the popular Andy Hardy Hollywood movies starring the young Mickey Rooney. The 
comic series was to become an enduring success in a post-World War II America, which would soon start living its own dream, yet to be scarred by the trauma of Vietnam.

By the 1950s, America was the envy of the world, its growing influence as a cultural ‘soft power’ helping to sanitise its brute military strength as exemplified by the twin mushroom clouds that had bloomed with terrifying toxicity over Hiroshima and Nagasaki scant years previously.

For middle-class, urban Indians of the time, America seemed more distant and, for that reason perhaps, more fascinating than the surface of Mars. America was the land of super-abundance, a cornucopia of tail-finned Cadillacs and kitchen cookie jars that miraculously refilled themselves the more they were raided by mischievous young hands; socialist India was the land of seemingly endless shortages, of droughts and famines, and the conspicuous austerity that it wore on the sleeve of its Nehru jacket.

The real America—if there were such a thing, apart from the image it had created for itself—was unreachable. For one thing, passports which you needed to travel abroad were almost impossible to get, as was foreign exchange, unless you could provide a very good reason, such as business or study, for wanting to go overseas. When my uncle, Madhubhai, became the first person in the family to get a passport, a special dinner was thrown in his honour and the prized document was passed reverentially from person to person and subjected to awed scrutiny.

We couldn’t go to America, but America could come to us. A hand-me-down America was available on the dusty pavements of Calcutta’s Park Street, where roadside vendors sold three-month-old copies of Screen Stories and Photoplay, with all the Hollywood gossip, which was only slightly stale. My sister would take me to buy these glossies, along with Archie comics.

The comics were a magical gateway not only to a mythical America but also to a thrilling new terra incognita called adolescence, with its acned angst and its exuberant ecstasy.

There were no Indian teenagers then; there were children who overnight became young adults, with no intervening rites of passage. There was no TV, no Facebook, and no Twitter. There was little or no locally produced fiction, of any form, for young people. No dreamscape for the young mind to occupy. From pre-pubescent Enid Blyton, you progressed to tumescent Harold Robbins, with no transit stop.
Riverdale, as portrayed in Archie comics, provided the transit stop, with its ice-cream sodas, and its prom dances, and its rituals of going on dates, and holding hands beneath a butterscotch moon, and occasionally exchanging kisses, but no more than that.

Riverdale was romance not at the time of AIDs. It had to change of course, and it did; innocence is the ultimate self-destructing device. Along with the rest of the world, Archie grew older, and, if not wiser, at least more aware of the ways of evil. Yet his self-sacrificing death at the hands of a sexual bigot could be seen as a new beginning, a regeneration not of lost innocence but of the imperative of tolerance in all its forms—social, political and sexual—in an increasingly embattled and strife-torn world. Archie dies so that tolerance might live. Will it, in Trump’s America? If Hemu were here today, while shedding a tear for Archie, she’d be the first to hope so.

Jug Suraiya

Writer, columnist and author of several books

jugsuraiya@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp