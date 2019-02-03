Fire signs: Their relationship problems

Nitin Manchanda By

ARIES March 21 – April 20

Aries are all about forward motion and taking chances, inspiring people and finding the light in even the darkest situations. They are direct, straightforward and honest beings, known as natural warriors fuelled by their passion and fiery dispositions. Known as wildly romantic, their optimism and being able to see the good and positives in every situation are a boon to those who are facing difficult times.

They want everything to happen according to them and then when their partner cannot keep up with their wishes they end up in heated arguments and do not think before implementing their actions and may say something hurtful, causing immense pain to their partner. Arians also do not take rejection easily. They should work on their nature and explosive tendencies which may destroy their relationships.

LEO July 24 - August 23

Leos have been blessed with the ability to accomplish anything they set their mind to with creative mindset, natural leadership and communication. They are warm, generous, and compassionate lovers who radiate their positive energy toward their partners. They however have a bit of an ego, and if they believe they are being overshadowed, they become jealous, possessive, and even controlling. The initial stage before the beginning of a relationship holds their interest more than the actual knowing process between a couple, which they find rather dull. Also, they are more keen as to how their relationship is perceived by others and want to shine always, even by overshadowing their partner. Leo should rather try to create a unified harmonic balance in their relationship rather than pushing away their partners in times of disagreements.

Sagittarius Nov 23 - December 22

Sagittarius are quick-witted and fast-learners, usually known for being able to understand and learn about different cultures and concepts all around the world and blessed with the ability to value everything for their true richness. This makes them have a natural knack for adventure and travel all over. Known to be fun loving, they seek to travel the world with their partner, at the same time expecting not only the same amount of conformation from their partner, but also complete freedom to be themselves, even though they may not reciprocate the same to their other half. They have certain boundary issues too; if think that their partner is hiding something, they may walk out than try to work out on issues, leaving their partner drained. They should try to bring out the seriousness within them whenever required, even if it sounds mundane.

Nitin Manchanda

www.nitinmanchanda.com,

nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com