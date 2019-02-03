Pearl of ayurvedic wisdom

Sheela Rani Chunkath By

When you see someone wearing a beautiful strand of pearls, the epithet ‘cool’ is bound to cross your mind. In Ayurveda, mukta or a pearl is used for cooling your system and is considered a pitta hara. Pearls are processed and made into fine powder and used in various formulations. Pearls are used as asmuktapishti or muktabhasma. Both are very helpful in conditions where the system needs to be cooled down. If you ever want to test whether the pearls which are sold to you in Hyderabad (fast emerging as the pearl capital of India) is genuine or not try rubbing the pearl with paddy husk. There should be no change in the shine or lustre of the pearl.

Another test, which is easier for Ayurvedists, is to soak it in cow’s urine for a while. Again, there should be no change in the lustre of the pearl. Next time when you go shopping for pearls, maybe you should consider taking a small bottle of cow’s urine in your handbag. And see the consternation in the eyes of the shopkeeper when the test is carried out. Pearls have myriad uses in ayurvedic chikitsa. From lowering the blood pressure to strengthening the cardiac muscles, pearl is a versatile gemstone. It is included in the navaratna category or nine gemstones; the others being ruby, coral, emerald, topaz, diamond, sapphire, hessonite and cat’s eye.

Many of these rudras are also included in therapy with coral being used quite as much as pearl with somewhat similar cooling properties. Diamonds are also used in minute quantities in the treatment of tumours and cancers along with other herbs and minerals. In the management of blood pressure, Dr M Gopi Krishna of Bellary uses a combination of sutshekharras, chandraprabhavati and divyamuktavati. All of them are herbo-mineral preparations and are effective according to Dr M Gopi Krishna. He also prescribes a shirodhara, a panchakarma technique in which oil is slowly trickled on the forehead to cool the system down. Normally, ksheerabalatailam is used.

Divyamuktavati is a product of the Patanjali group and is a proprietary product. It is not a classical formulation, however they have made a felicitous combination of herbs and minerals which are use for cooling the system and protect the heart. Sarpagandha dilates the blood vessels and causes high blood pressure to drop. It also contains both muktapishti (pearl powder) and pravalapishti (coral powder). In addition, the formulation contains shankapushpi (Convolulus pluricaulis), ugragandha (Acorus calamus), gajwan (Onosma bracteatum), brahmi (Bacopa monnieri), jyotishymati (Celastrus paniculatus), pushkaramoola (Inula racemosa), ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), jatamanshi (Nardostachys jatamanshi), guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia) and sarpagandha (Rauwolfiaserpentina).

Because of these ingredients, it helps in addressing depression and anxiety by relaxing and calming the mind. According to Gopi Krishna the advantage of divya mukta vati is that it does not generally result in sudden hypotension as observed clinically. However, BP (blood pressure) monitoring is always advocated by vaidyars when new formulations are prescribed. Orthodox vaidyars do not treat the blood pressure per se, but they treat the symptoms.

But in today’s fast moving world where people are often not aware of what’s going wrong with their system. BP monitoring may be warranted to prevent stokes, heart attack but allopathic way of treating BP as a lifelong issue is not warranted. The treatment of BP in ayurvedic terms means going beyond the numbers, by looking at the symptoms, analysing the causes and treating them. Emergency measures of course cannot be ignored.

