Fire signs: Their work ethics

Aries are natural-born leaders driven by innovation and enthusiasm with independent nature.

Aries 
March 21–April 19

Aries are natural-born leaders driven by innovation and enthusiasm with independent nature. They are ambitious who always strive to make their firm reach exceptional heights, bringing forward their unusual ideas and schemes. However, they can come across as arrogant and of a bossy nature, which is not appreciated by their colleagues all the time. Their disdain for routine though makes them worthy of ideal entrepreneurship, yet in order to attain harmony with other co-workers they need to put aside their need to have things done their own way and rather focus on tactfulness and collaboration with others to maintain peace and cordial vibes with everyone. 

Leo 
July 23–August 23

Leos are known as leaders with exuberant competence, generosity, gregariousness and warmth, always willing to take up responsibilities. They tackle every job with equal efficiency. Their colleagues can count on them to make sure that a project is completed as they will fearlessly get the job done under any adverse circumstances as well. However, their leadership quality may get a bit stretched as their ego may take an upper hand, making them treat their colleagues as their subordinates, making them unpopular, which is in total contrast to their need for constant admiration. If they can have a hold on their ego, with humbleness they can achieve any goal.

Sagittarius 
November 23–December 21

Sagittarius are positive beings known for being energetic and enthusiastic workers, sharing a warm rapport with their colleagues. The most idealistic of all, they thrive with a penchant for always being at the forefront of the action as they rarely run out of new ideas and produce results with a smile. Having great conversation skills, they inspire other co-workers, encouraging them to move head in the professional arena and establishing themselves as prominent team players. However, they should be a little cautious before putting their opinions as often their frank and blunt attitude is not welcomed by others, also creating an aura of haughtiness around them which may make others around them feel let down.

