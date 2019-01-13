Earth signs: Their work ethics

Nitin Manchanda By

Taurus April 20–May 20

Taureans are the most reliable people around who are determined and persevering colleagues. Since they value stability, they want to channel their level-headed abilities into dedication and energy to produce a high-quality return and thus prefer jobs with future security. They are aware of their strong, dependable work ethic and are capable of handling tough projects and long working hours. They have a strong sense of discipline, making them ultra-reliable workers, but sometimes this same discipline can channel into overly stubborn territory due to their being strongheaded. They are thus advised to be more flexible.

Virgo August 24–September 23

Virgos are known as workaholic and a perfectionist with an eye for detail, a desire to produce quality work and a method that is precise; therefore, any project they’re involved in will be treated with utmost care. They are well known for their intense drive and ability to deliver top grade service and will always be pushing the quality of their team into maximizing all projects into completion. They will however insist on getting minor things done their way instead of focusing on the big picture. They are not just critical of their work but also quick on pointing out other’s flaws and their desire to be meticulous that makes it difficult for their colleagues. They should be thus less critical of themselves as well as others as this may also impact their health.

Capricorn December 22–January 20

Capricorns are driven and ambitious along with being competent and confident with a zeal to deliver the best that they can. They are extremely practical and responsible, building up all forms of success. Sensible with money, they are aware of their self-worth, which is tied to their high professional standing. They crave being on top of their career field and inspire many to be as productive as them. However, in their craving to get the status and succeed, they do not focus much on making new friends in the work place and their closed book persona becomes challenging for their colleagues who attempt to unravel them, thus making them guilty of superficiality or elitism. They should thus try to be a little more adaptable and be more open with their coworkers for a better work front as the more trustworthy they prove themselves, the more their colleagues will be enthusiastic to put their best foot forward.

