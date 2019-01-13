Home Magazine Voices

Earth signs: Their work ethics

Taureans are the most reliable people around who are determined and persevering colleagues.

Published: 13th January 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Taurus April 20–May 20
Taureans are the most reliable people around who are determined and persevering colleagues. Since they value stability, they want to channel their level-headed abilities into dedication and energy to produce a high-quality return and thus prefer jobs with future security. They are aware of their strong, dependable work ethic and are capable of handling tough projects and long working hours. They have a strong sense of discipline, making them ultra-reliable workers, but sometimes this same discipline can channel into overly stubborn territory due to their being strongheaded. They are thus advised to be more flexible.

Virgo August 24–September 23
Virgos are known as workaholic and a perfectionist with an eye for detail, a desire to produce quality work and a method that is precise; therefore, any project they’re involved in will be treated with utmost care. They are well known for their intense drive and ability to deliver top grade service and will always be pushing the quality of their team into maximizing all projects into completion. They will however insist on getting minor things done their way instead of focusing on the big picture. They are not just critical of their work but also quick on pointing out other’s flaws and their desire to be meticulous that makes it difficult for their colleagues. They should be thus less critical of themselves as well as others as this may also impact their health.

Capricorn December 22–January 20
Capricorns are driven and ambitious along with being competent and confident with a zeal to deliver the best that they can. They are extremely practical and responsible, building up all forms of success. Sensible with money, they are aware of their self-worth, which is tied to their high professional standing. They crave being on top of their career field and inspire many to be as productive as them. However, in their craving to get the status and succeed, they do not focus much on making new friends in the work place and their closed book persona becomes challenging for their colleagues who attempt to unravel them, thus making them guilty of superficiality or elitism. They should thus try to be a little more adaptable and be more open with their coworkers for a better work front as the more trustworthy they prove themselves, the more their colleagues will be enthusiastic to put their best foot forward.

Next: Air Signs

Nitin Manchanda
www.nitinmanchanda.com
nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp