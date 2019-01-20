A successful accident

Gautam Chintamani By

A few years ago while watching Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003), you had to try and imagine a well-known political scion—who was said to be the architect of the Emergency—when the character based on the real-life person made his reel appearance. Based on the filmmaker’s personal experiences of the what was perhaps the darkest hour in the history of independent India, anything directly related to any politician or a political party was purely incidental as the political film rarely mentioned anything real directly back then.

The only time the word ‘Emergency’ was probably used memorably in a Hindi film in the 1980s could have been in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Naram Garam (1981) where a pandit (Om Prakash) is asked to rush through the mantras by an ageing landlord (Utpal Dutt) on account of an emergency and the pandit looks at the camera and exclaims, “Phir se?”

Irrespective of which side of the political spectrum one stands on or how one chooses to interpret what played out on screen, the recently released film The Accidental Prime Minister is nothing less than a milestone. The manner in which the film refuses to shy away from taking real names and antics of the characters it chronicles, sets a new yardstick for the genre of political films.

The trouble with Hindi or most mainstream films based on real-life characters is that they invariably tend to become revisionist. In Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar (2017) that revisited the Congress government’s atrocities during the Emergency through the eyes of a regular Jane, the titular ‘Indu Sarkar’ (Kirti Kulhari), the narrative fell prey to the genre’s desire for extremities.

In 2014, when Sanjaya Baru’s book The Accidental Prime Minister became a runaway success owing to what it ‘revealed’, it would have been impossible to imagine a film could ever be made on it. Up until then, most Indian political films fell in the roman-a-clef category but now that the film has shown the characters as they were, the genre stands at an intriguing bend. The Accidental Prime Minister is nestled in-between two more political biopics—NTR Kathanayakudu (2019) based on the late film icon and Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Thackeray (2019) that recounts the life and times of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. But what makes The Accidental Prime Minister stand apart is that it’s not made by compeers.

The political biopic is a very powerful tool indeed. The manner in which The Accidental Prime Minister chronicles an important period of India’s contemporary history comes close to how Oliver Stone’s W. (2008) set a new precedent for the genre. Stone’s film released while George Bush Jr was still in office and painted a rather sympathetic portrait of the much-derided President.

There are many who doubt the packaging and timing of The Accidental Prime Minister and use such details as the basis to subvert what the film might have managed to achieve. The manner in which most critics appear to undermine the film for reasons other than cinematic brings to mind a line from EM Forster’s seminal Howards End: “It is the little things one bungles at. The big, real ones are nothing when they come.”

