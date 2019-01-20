Air signs: Their work ethics

Nitin Manchanda By

Gemini May 22 - June 21

Geminis are brilliant, creative and original people who try and execute projects to the best of their ability. They are naturals with expressive communication and thrive in any stimulated environment that offers a chance to interact with different types of people.

With their crackling quick wit and innate charm, can work on multiple projects at once and are noted for boosting energy and can multitask which is why their enthusiasm to try new things is a huge asset for their colleagues. However, their need for newness and their independence can make them seem scattered after a while. They require vast amount of stimulation, change, and new challenges to tackle to stay at a job for longer periods else they are liable to grow bored and pour their latent energy into unnecessary work. Libra September 23 - October 22

Libras are fair and balanced human beings both in personal as well as professional lives who are good at building rapport with everyone in their work place. Articulate, charismatic, and fair, they are master communicators and have admirable diplomacy skills that help them to make friends in the office.

Their knack for diplomacy makes them level headed which makes it easier for them to decipher people’s motivations. However, it is difficult for them when they must make tough decisions or being blunt about a given situation. They tend to not voice their concerns and feelings right away and let them fester until they almost have a blowout. Consistent stressful environment will thus cause them to retreat behind a mentalwall, making them distant from their colleagues.

Aquarius January 21 - February 19

Aquarians are deep and curious thinkers who can handle team assignments but also work well when they need to go solo. They are an innovative spirit and a challenger of the status quo, thus having multiple career fields under their belts as they grow into their professions. They value the fact that their professional efforts are contributing to a greater cause or principle in some way, more than just acquiring hefty pay cheques and making them stand apart from others. However, at times their over thinking can prove to be a challenge as they tend to over complicate the matters, making them impatient when others are unable keep up with them. Rather, they should take risks and try doing something new before weighing the cons and pros.

