It’s time to move from individuals to issues

Pushpesh Pant By

It is Prayagraj, till recently Allahabad, that is the venue of the ‘Divya’ and ‘Bhavya’ Kumbh that is hyped as the ‘largest congregation of humanity on this planet’. But it was another gathering in Kolkata that managed to upstage the Regal Bathing of naga sadhus and jostling pilgrims at least for a couple of days. Mamata Banerjee was hosting a massive meet of parties in opposition to BJP-NDA. No one has denied that the audience that the leaders addressed was mammoth. And nor did anyone, with the exception of Sharad Pawar, suffered from a slip of tongue. But now that the spectacular trailer of the latest mega mahagathbandhan has played out, interesting questions are surfacing.

How is this going to impact other alliances that have already been announced? SP-BSP reconciliation, we are being told, is going to dramatically turn the tide against the BJP-dominated NDA in Uttar Pradesh. Down south, Chandrababu Naidu and K Chandrashekar Rao have been flexing their muscles in choreographed coordination to the tune of ‘Power of 42’. We are likely to see many such ‘engagements’ that may or may not end in meeting of minds and binding commitments. What isn’t clear is that whether we are witnessing a tipping point, a decisive moment in the history of Indian democracy, or yet another sideshow mounted by flop master producers.

However, no one is in doubt about the isolation of the Congress and reluctance of other political parties to partner it. The brief shining moment marked by victory in Assembly elections has proved really brief. Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad are bravely claiming that the Congress party will surprise everyone when the people go out to vote. The newly installed chief ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh happily join the boastful chorus but fail to drown shrill discordant notes struck by disgruntled members who are clueless about the inscrutable ‘Great Helmsman’—the Party President. The much awaited ‘Change of Guards’ hasn’t taken place and RaGa seems to be floundering again.

But there is no cause for rejoicing for the BJP. Its handling of the Citizenship Register in Assam has been disastrous. The indispensable Finance Minister has had to take off for foreign shores for medical reasons just when he was needed most on the eve of the Budget session. One may well argue that this Budget is nothing more than a vote on account and we all wish the FM a speedy recovery, but this has once again underlined the lack of talent at the disposal of the NDA High Command. There are too few performers juggling too many balls.

Another disturbing development is the growing discomfort among the BJP ranks. It’s not only serial dissenters and critics such as Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha who keep ranting and raving about the government’s failures, but also some members of the Cabinet have chosen critical candour over discretion. Will they all fall in line when the proverbial whip is cracked or will the rumblings turn into ominous thunderclaps soon?

Sycophants like some scientists at the Science Congress have done great disservice to the Master they hoped to please. Absurd claims about scientific discoveries of our mythical ancestors have not only made India the laughing stock at home and abroad but also provoked serious scientists to suggest that time has come to get rid of the annual tamasha—a mini Kumbh Mela of sorts. Incidentally, people have also been reminded of the PM’s own references to plastic surgeons in ancient India.

The long and short of all this is that the BJP and India can’t afford to confuse between myth and reality, facts and fantasy. It was bad enough to let the vigilante cow protectors run amok and sundry sympathetic moral policemen get away with illegal violation of citizens’ fundamental rights. Now there are apprehensions about regressions much worse if the party allows fringe elements to the fore.

Efforts to forge a united front against the BJP may yet fizzle out but at the same time it can’t be ruled out that the strategy of polarisation may backfire triggering a nasty backlash. The BJP may quip that there are too many prime ministerial candidates in the mahagathbandhan, but the rejoinder packs a painful reminder of NaMo being the ‘Only’ leader in their court.

If we wish to get out of the rut we find ourselves into, we will have to shift attention from individuals to issues. The ‘Age of Ideology’ may be over but politics without ideas and integrity is a dangerous mirage.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

pushpeshpant@gmail.com