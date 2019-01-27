Home Magazine Voices

Million-dollar smile

Feminism is being quietly redefined in the post-#MeToo era, played out in a very modern way in the Amazonian divorce coming our way.

Published: 27th January 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos. (Photo | AFP)

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos. (Photo | AFP)

Feminism is being quietly redefined in the post-#MeToo era, played out in a very modern way in the Amazonian divorce coming our way. The Bezos’ are splitting. Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, is separating from his wife MacKenzie Bezos; $137 billion and four kids are to be divided.

The headlines of course are very vocal on his lewd selfies, sexting and clandestine affair that the paparazzi have laid out in great photogenic detail. But the one headline that stands out is the cost of the impending divorce to Mr Bezos and what it means in financial terms to Mrs Bezos; former somewhat in the red, latter in the black for life. Rising like the sun behind the debris of beer bottles and bar fights in
the contemporary fairy tale is the wife.

In the current anti-patriarchal narrative, it is not the man or his love, but the wife who is emerging the new heroine. She is the one who helped him build his business, is bringing up children with him, and lived with him for 25 years.

Feminism has rotated 360 degrees, arriving at the same viewpoint but from the other side. Traditionally, leaving a spouse is seen as a rip in the social fabric. The other woman is to be feared, the home-breaker is a heartless interloper. Men who remarried had to be widowers or burdened with paralysed wives. Then it made sense. But by and large a woman who gave you multiple sons and stood shoulder to shoulder with you in your poor days had to be respected with a mangalsutra for all eternity.

Then women went to work, they had their own money, they decided they may not have children. These women turned to marriage, if at all they did, late in life; and married men were viable options. The sisterhood could only nod in agreement. Wife was the woman who chose kitchens and not birth control, aprons and not lipstick.

But then the twist in the tale: social media and mobile tracking. Nothing is private anymore. Nothing is just between two people. The protagonists have to contend with CCTV footage. And trolls. And the world reading their intimate texts like a comic book.

So now we have a silly man, a cheating woman and the bland, all-powerful wife, who is the only one to have retained her mystique in all this; none of her dirty linen is washed in public. In the hastily printed photos of her, MazKenzie strides tall next to her husband, her toned arms bare and flexed, ready to take on the next role in her life: that of being the world’s richest woman.

So while Jeff spends his time showing Lauren Sanchez his body, and his lips and his eyes, and very soon, smelling her and breathing her in; MacKenzie, it is presumed, will spend her time spending. From being one half of a power couple she is going solo with power.Divorce still carries a stigma, but for the first time it is the man who will have to fight it.

shinieantony@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeff Bezos MacKenzie Bezos Amazon CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp