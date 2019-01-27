Water signs: Their work ethics

Nitin Manchanda By

Cancer June 22–July 22

Cancerians are nurturing and supportive who are team players as well as financially sensible beings. They work best in environments that provide a sense of community with overall respect. They are good at making the office a more involved space and are considered as loyal team members when co-working, bringing warmth and a spirit of camaraderie with them. However, they are moody and highly emotional along with being super sensitive, which is why when they are criticised for their work, they tend to hold a grudge against that person for long. They instantly become cold and reticent for an undisclosed amount of time drawing into their shell. It is thus required that they take criticism less personally and more constructively and let go off things rather than keeping their anger intact for long.

Scorpio October 24–November 22

Scorpios are intense and practical and are known to be resourceful, confident, determined, charismatic and diligent. They are smooth talkers who know how to get their way and people are easily impressed by their dynamic personality. They are admired for their unshakeable and disconcerting self-confidence who have perceptive minds that offer a way to combat the most difficult tasks as well. When working alone, they excel in their job at one go.However, they struggle at times as a team player as their acutely ambitious and highly secretive natures make them see their colleagues as competition and they thus refrain from getting close with them. They should thus work on gelling well with their team mates and use their perceptive minds and unconquerable spirits to succeed together as a team.

Pisces February 20–March 20

Pisceans are regular, dependable and devoted to their companies. They are sensitive and creative people, full of selflessness who get along with everyone, exhibiting a warm vibe around them. Compassionate, and often introspective, they are ready to commit and make sacrifices for their jobs. They admire innovative workplaces where their creativity is valued and produce outcomes which may not be mainstream, but have a uniqueness imbibed within them. They however have difficulty relating to job of a more practical bend, as to them, everything is abstract, and they end up feeling stifled and unappreciated which may lead to disjointed work relationships. They should acquire a hobby to let their creative impulses flow rather than letting it affect their work.

