Fire signs: Rahu, ketu, Saturn interplay in vaastu

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s personal point of view.

ARIES- When Saturn is placed in Aries, if the main gate is in the north with a drain or a ditch beneath it, then head of the family will feel dejection in entire life and can have debts.

Ladies of the family will have rheumatism, misunderstanding followed by quarrels in the family. Dampness and door-locks problems, furniture and pesticide problems may persist if joined by Ketu and Rahu in Aries.

In case of unused rooms in darkness, accompanied with unused electronics and electricity wires, is the indication for the ladies of the house suffering from the trouble of intestine and depression.

Husband-wife relationship will be inharmonious if the right-side windows are broken or unkept. Rahu, Ketu and Saturn, either of them placed in Aries, if the kitchen is bigger or larger than any other rooms, it indicates great danger and fear.

LEO- With the placement of Saturn, Rahu and Ketu in Leo, having kitchen situated on the right side towards the windows indicate that father or son will suffer from ill-treatment and will face extreme hardships in the family aspects.

The dining hall when in line with right side of the windows, the son of the landlord will face problems due to professional upheaval.

If the kitchen portion and storage of different kind of grains (pantry) are in same place, then the head of the family faces difficulties regarding career as it combines Mars and Saturn energies together.

This combination generally evaporates savings of the house. In olden days Indians generally stored grains in storeroom with a kitchen only for cooking.

If the kitchen is facing the entrance gate, it’s inauspicious, bringing feud between siblings. It may cause accidents to the head of the family as Rahu and Mars energy creates sudden mishaps.

SAGITTARIUS- With the placement of Saturn, Rahu and Ketu in Sagittarius, if there is water tank above or connected with kitchen, that results mostly in disagreements, deceit, misunderstandings between the siblings and the parents.

The owner of the house can get sick on foreign travels and at the same time if water storage tank is above bathroom, it then causes delay in the prospects of landlord’s daughter’s marriage.

If the hall of the house is enclosed with darkness and lack of ventilation, it shows the landlord of having illicit affairs and his brothers may be involved in wrongdoings to earn money.

If the storeroom is in form of a lane or a near a bathroom, a ditch located on the side of the storeroom, then the landlord can face failure in business, removal from government job, loss of a younger sibling can be expected when Saturn transits Sagittarius as it is moving currently.

(Remedy for fires signs: Keep your north side clean and keep offering prayers to Lord Subramaniam.)