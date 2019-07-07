Home Magazine Voices

New Modi leaves foes and friends guessing

Elections and politics are parents of government.

Published: 07th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fixed deposit of Rs 1.27 crore and possess Rs 38,750 cash in hand. The PM’s movable assets grew from Rs 51 lakh in 2014 to Rs 1.41 crore in 2019 – nearly tripled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

Elections and politics are parents of government.

Only a politician who understands the craft of the first by controlling the forces of the second can helm the third.

Narendra Modi is undoubtedly India’s most deft exponent of this algorithm, which made him the Prime Minister for the second time and the country’s most popular leader ever.

The enigmatic Mr Modi is adept at conundrums, for he knows that a leader has to reinvent himself constantly to stay original.

Gone is the vitriolic campaigner and in its place is a new Modi. Calmer, more collected, restrained in shows of affection on the world stage and punitive towards offenders everywhere.

The Opposition cannot understand him. The Liberal cannot read him. His own party finds him an enigma. 

Power often brings out the worst in people, but it seems to have brought out the best in Modi. The BJP hit a deep low when Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of a powerful leader assaulted a public official with a cricket bat.

The father tried to downplay the incidents saying that his son is a rookie legislator and blamed the official, too. The Prime Minister was furious.

He fumed that there is no place for “ such people” in his party and the offender should be expelled without exception.

He said, ‘whoever it may be, whoever’s son he may be, such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated’. India’s secular classes and parties were stymied.

They had predicted that the aftermath of the election which “the BJP won and India lost” would end in Modi and the BJP leading the country down a dark path where democracy is mugged by thugs and thuggish agencies; Muslims are lynched; critics are shot or jailed and anyone who does not chant “Jai Shri Ram” is not a Hindu. Surprise!  

A more serious act of violence occurred in Jharkhand two weeks ago. Tabrez Ansari was lynched to death after being forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.

Parliament was in chaos. Modi’s response was combative. “The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It has saddened others too. But, some here in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching.

Why are they insulting a whole state?” he asked. The BJP and its extreme Hindutva satellites have been gutted at home and abroad for lynchings.

Read Modi’s two responses together, and it is clear that he has created a fresh paradigm for his party and the country—no more tolerance for political grandstanding or breaking the law, irrespective of party loyalty.

The final transition from BJP’s Modi to Modi’s BJP is complete.

The reason is Modi himself. The BJP owes its mammoth majority to him and him alone. He is not subject to checks and balances to keep everyone happy.

Which has made him aware of the greater responsibility of seeking statesmanship. Unfettered and unambiguously sure of himself, he has laid down the law. Swachh Bharat is Swachh Modi and nobody is allowed to muddy the pool, Donald Trump or Akash Vijayavargiya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Akash Vijayvargiya PM Modi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp