Saturn and economy of the world

Nitin Manchanda By

As Saturn is in Fire sign Sagittarius, joined by Ketu in March, will bring recession first in the West and then later in the entire world in the coming months, making Nifty volatile and negative, and will check 10,000 level. If it breaches 10,000 level, then 9,650 level can be tested.

Mercury Transition – February 2019 in Pisces

After consolidation, the benchmark indices shed 2 percent in the passing week as bears took the charge of Dalal Street. Mixed Q3 earnings leading to likely further earnings downgrade with an outflow from FIIs and higher crude oil prices weighed on market sentiment. The real impact of muted earnings was seen in broader markets as the BSE Midcap and Small cap indices remained in a bear trap, falling 3 percent each on top of 2 percent correction in the earlier week. The Bank Nifty will be very volatile. Nifty can touch 10,660. The range bound move would continue for next few weeks on caution ahead of Lok Sabha polls in April-May. Now all eyes are on the trade talks between the US and China.

Saturn and Ketu – March 07, 2019 in Sagittarius

After hitting the lowest level of around $50 a barrel (in December) since July 2017, Brent crude futures—the international benchmark for oil prices—gradually inched up and gained more than 31 percent. In the week gone by, prices increased by 6.7 percent to close at $66.25 a barrel. Data shows that the prevailing US-China trade dispute has put strains on the global economy. As per the latest IMF report, the global growth rate is projected to be 3.5 percent for 2019 and 3.6 percent for 2020, lower than its earlier forecast in October. Natural gas and crude will be volatile.

Jupiter to appear in own sign Sagittarius – April 2019

Gold’s cheaper cousin’s safe-haven demand rose recently amid the US-China trade disputes and prospects of a lower number of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in 2019. We have recently seen heavy sell-off in Tata Motors after the company reported a net loss of nearly `27,000 crore in December 2018 on account of an exceptional item of asset impairment in JLR and slowdown in China. India’s macro continues to strengthen with factory output improving at 2.4 percent after hitting a 17-month low of 0.5 percent in November. Also, India’s retail inflation declined marginally to 2.05 percent in January due to cheaper food items and fuel prices. With recession hitting the world and Jupiter being retrogated in its own sign, and coming back again to the water sign, will see more of investment in gold and after shifting back again to Sagittarius in September, it can by then show the gold level of `40,000.

Rahu in Gemini sign – March 07, 2019

Retail inflation for December 2018 has also been revised downward to 2.11 percent from the earlier estimate of 2.19 percent. The GDP growth outlook for 2019-20 is projected at 7.4 percent where it is expected to be 7.2-7.4 percent in H1 2019-20 and 7.5 percent in Q3 2019-20. In anticipation of the general election, markets will remain volatile. Global events and news flow will influence the market as market players will closely track on any news related to Brexit, US-China trade talks and crude oil prices.

DISCLAIMER: THE PREDICTIONS IN THE ARTICLE ARE IN COMPATIBLE VIEW REGARDING ALL THE 12 ZODIAC SIGNS. HOWEVER, THESE ARE PERSONAL VIEW OF THE AUTHOR INVOLVING PREDICTION AND ANALYSIS OF THE MARKET IN GENERAL. HENCE INVESTORS ARE ADVISED TO PROCEED DISCREETLY.