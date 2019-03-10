Home Magazine Voices

Fire Signs: Their Inner Peace

Aries are very energetic and are most likely to ponder the mysteries of the world when they are in nature and exploring their own boundaries.

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Aries are very energetic and are most likely to ponder the mysteries of the world when they are in nature and exploring their own boundaries. They are passionate, dynamic and confident people by nature. Spirituality for an Aries often is very tangible, and they practice it through meditation and yoga. They however tend to have a short-temper and a tendency towards being impulsive. They should avoid getting involved in arguments and channelise their energy towards high-impact workouts such as running or kickboxing.

They should also involve in activities like gardening, jogging or anything that connects them with nature. It is also necessary that they ensure a balance between work life and have some relaxation time for themselves, cutting out on extraneous chores. Leo (July 24 - August 23) Leos have a strong spiritual power.

They are courageous, creative and loyal people who are optimistic and believe at their core in the goodness of people. They do not indulge in fear for they know if they indulge in it, they will not grow. They have an innate need to contribute and make things better. However, they tend to struggle with being bossy, self-righteous and intolerant.

They need to work on their listening skills, allowing others also to prove themselves. They should also let their self-worth flow from within, along with dedicating time to their inner self and venture into activities they cherish. Leos should try and avoid spicy and foods rich in fats as it imbalances their energy and alters their cognitive functions along with replenishing themselves with water. Sagittarius (Nov. 23 - Dec. 22) Sagittarians like to venture out in the world and live with the desire in making significant contributions to the world.

They are honest, good-humoured and philosophical people and value idealism, faith and honesty. They enjoy studying and discussing different kinds of philosophy. While they enjoy change and newness, they are not who are easily contended with surface opinions and answers and tend to dig deeper, making spirituality their strong component. However, at times they can also be irresponsible and restless, for which it is important that they balance optimism with realism, rather than blindly relying on just one of the aspects. They need to work consciously towards their emotional quotient, both positive and negative and try not to be engulfed by them. They should also channelise their energy into sports.

Aries Horoscope

