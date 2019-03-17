Ayurveda needs state support

Sheela Rani Chunkath By

I am a vegetarian and do not like the taste of non-vegetarian food. However, if something non-vegetarian is prescribed by an Ayurvedic vaidyar, I try to see if I can overcome my dislike and take it albeit reluctantly. Contrary to popular belief, all Ayurvedic preparations are not purely herbal. There are preparations made of herbs, minerals, animals and animal products.

India is a signatory to CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora). This was signed by India in 1976. The idea behind CITES is to protect endangered plants and animals and to ensure that international trade in these species do not take place. The signing of CITES is voluntary and subject to that country’s laws and regulations. US President Donald Trump has announced that the US would cease all participation in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation. Without going into the rights or wrongs of Trump’s policy, I wonder why India must slavishly follow every Western initiative and convention.

Many animal exudates and plants are used in Ayurvedic medicine and are very powerful in combating difficult-to-cure disease conditions. What happens to the deer horns that are shed in the wild or those that become available after the animal is dead? I get amusing answers from the authorities such as ‘It has been burnt’ or ‘It is kept in godowns’. But the demand for deer horns keeps increasing. The spotted deer or chital multiplies quite fast and I definitely wouldn’t call it an endangered species. So, why aren’t the horn of these animals auctioned to interested consumers? Shringabhasma prepared from deer horn is used in the Ayurvedic treatment of heartburn, gastric pain, abdominal colic, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), in cases of resistant TB, bronchitis, severe cold, cough, etc. It is vata and pitta hara. Mriga Shringabhasma is now a rare item.

I wonder why we never look into the needs of our traditional systems of medicine. In my opinion, selling of deer horns by appropriate authorities would not violate the CITES convention. We should always follow our country’s laws. The case is similar with almost every other animal product. Don’t even mention the word ivory. One would be considered an animal hater if they ask to use the tusks of dead elephants. I am not sure whether the authorities really burn the ivory or hoard it. My interest in ivory or even ivory shavings stems from the fact that ivory bhasma is great for stimulating hair growth. There is a reference in an ancient text which says that gajadhanta (ivory) bhasma is so powerful that it can stimulate hair growth even in the palms of the hands. Many of my friends think longingly back to the days when ivory was freely available and was an effective remedy for hair fall and bald patches. It was available in the Ayurvedic pharmacopoeia.

It is learnt that vaidyars have been petitioning the Indian Government but the Western thought and philosophy still has us in a stranglehold. But do not misunderstand me, I am a champion of Western philosophy especially those relating to class, caste and gender equality, but I wish we would also pay heed to the requests of our vaidyars.

Similarly, the secretions from the glands of the civet cat have been used in Ayurvedic medicine and in temple rituals of the famous Tirupati temple. I think the temple gets special permission to breed the civet cat and use its secretions. However, no permission has been given to vaidyars to do the same. The extract is a great sedative but not addictive; it is used for pain relief and can be given to cancer patients. But either CITES or some other law is standing in the way of using this therapy. It is issues like this that a government wedded to Indian traditions should address. Perhaps, the PMO would be able to unravel these problems and bring cheer to traditional vaidyars.

The writer is retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. She can be reached at sheelarani. arogyamantra@gmail.com/arogyamantra.blogspot.com

