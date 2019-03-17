Star signs and their inner peace

Nitin Manchanda By

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

Taureans are practical and down-to-earth along with being persistent. They tend to consider the repercussions of their actions, and only then will they go forward, even when it appears the odds are against them. Though they are reliable, warm-hearted and determined, however, at times they can be inflexible, resentful and possessive. It is essential that they consider the viability of other people’s points of view to avoid stubbornness and observe different aptitudes to a situation whether in fights or discussions, being conscious of their actions and its impact on others. Also, leisure time amidst nature along with regular meditation will help them replenish themselves and induce within them positivity and clarity of thoughts.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)

Virgos are analytical, practical and diligent people who are tremendous scholars and love learning about philosophy, religion and various spiritual practices. They feel more comfortable when things have an explanation behind them and tend to focus first on making life better for the community, with one foot firmly in the present existence and the other on the more metaphysical side. However, their over perfectionism can at times make them fussy and over critical. They should try to be forgiving, both of themselves and others and learn to replace any negativity with acceptance. They should also abandon routine and be spontaneous occasionally by exploring hiking or dancing, along with getting proper sleep patterns for their mind to maintain its peace and calmness.

Capricorn (Dec 23 - January 20)

Capricorns are known as humorous, practical and disciplined beings, having a curiosity about higher concepts and advanced philosophies. Though they like being able to see and touch things rather than having faith that they exist, yet they are witty and wise and are aware that there are some things which are unexplainable, but still enter the equation of life. Yet at times they thrive on the verge of being fatalistic and pessimistic. To balance this, they should indulge in heart-warming activities like painting or singing, along with unwinding their mind and soul through meditation. They should also refrain from toxic connections who have an adverse impact on their optimistic self and should consider their happiness and values, fostering a healthy self-esteem.

