Focus Needed on Potential, Kinetics of Education

According to law of conservation, energy can neither be created nor destroyed but can change from one form to another. Whether it is the kinetic energy, which is based on velocity, or potential energy, which is based on position, the law holds good. In the field of education, knowledge can be created or destroyed or can acquire different forms. Destroying knowledge can never be the objective as education definitely creates new knowledge or transmits existing knowledge. And the educational ecosystem must be endowed with high levels of energy, potential or kinetic, to enrich the human capital.

The potential energy of education is measured by the increase in levels of educational attainment. The levels of new knowledge creation keep increasing with the learner’s educational elevation. It is limited by an individual’s accessibility, affordability and the extent of inclusivity in formal education at school or college level. The demand-supply gap is inconsistent, with some forms and disciplines of education having a ‘supply problem’ while some having ‘demand problem’. The challenge is to fix both the issues in their attempt to meet the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) targets.

The kinetic energy is measured at the rate at which knowledge is transferred across the education ecosystem. Faster the rate, more is the kinetic energy. This transfer need not necessarily be among those participating in the formal institutional network of schools, colleges and universities, but can also happen in other places—home, workplace, etc. It also has limiting factors. The need for emerging technology paradigms, models of engagement, etc, are some of the challenges that limit the velocity of knowledge transfer. And as the velocity reduces, the kinetic energy also reduces.

The sum total of energy in education needs a multiplier effect to increase both the potential and kinetic parts through path-breaking reforms. Though the effort of the government to achieve the 12th plan Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) target is certainly laudable, the GER in higher education is still low when compared to global average.

However, the higher education GER does not capture all forms of knowledge creation. The amount of knowledge created by various non-formal entities in vocational and skill education is phenomenal but do not get factored in the GER arithmetic which follows the notional global practice missing the national community wisdom. If such knowledge creation is given its due recognition, the potential energy of Indian education system will be higher than its current levels.



The fuel for Indian education’s kinetic energy is the internet and the efforts of the government through many digital interventions like NKN, NPTEL, SWAYAM, etc, have laid down the broad contours for a perfect online education launchpad. The speed with which online education travels increases the kinetic energy of education manifold as bits and bytes transcend conventional boundaries. India’s education energy explosion needs a double-barrelled policy framework for potential creation and kinetic expansion. vaidhya@sastra.edu